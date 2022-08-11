ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Stolen vehicle and children found in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Day. He faces charges of grand theft auto and two counts each of kidnapping and child endangerment. When Day’s vehicle was stopped he told officers he left the children in the back at the nearby Holiday...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the Regional Narcotics Unit announced Monday morning. Authorities say Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while also being in possession of firearms. His vehicle was located at the Nugget Casino...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man allegedly had a quarter pound of fentanyl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl, authorities said Friday. Kerry Turner, 38, was booked for trafficking and other drug charges as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a gun. The RNU...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8

TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week

TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program

The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
SPARKS, NV
FOX40

Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip.  Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7.  Neither returned home, and […]
YUBA CITY, CA
mynews4.com

House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
RENO, NV

