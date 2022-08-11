Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Stolen vehicle and children found in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Day. He faces charges of grand theft auto and two counts each of kidnapping and child endangerment. When Day’s vehicle was stopped he told officers he left the children in the back at the nearby Holiday...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested on drug trafficking and weapons charges, the Regional Narcotics Unit announced Monday morning. Authorities say Mason Wakefield was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while also being in possession of firearms. His vehicle was located at the Nugget Casino...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
2 men distract a woman and take her wallet in a TJ Maxx, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are currently searching for two men, who they said distracted an elderly woman and stole her wallet at a TJ Maxx in Placerville on June 28. According to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, one of the men distracted the woman while she was shopping while […]
Authorities dig up dog grave in search for missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni
In a futile attempt to find missing Tahoe teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities have dug up the gravesite of a dog. Following a tip, FBI agents spent Friday digging up a “potential burial site.”
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man allegedly had a quarter pound of fentanyl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl, authorities said Friday. Kerry Turner, 38, was booked for trafficking and other drug charges as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a gun. The RNU...
Reno police say they saw suspect reach for his handgun before they shot him
The man shot by Reno police on the corner of Kingfisher Drive and Kestrel Court in Southwest Reno on Monday morning has been identified as Brandon Allan. Allan was transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to a press release from the Sparks Police Department. Sparks police are investigating the incident. ...
Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8
TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
Man who threatened to shoot mother in Squaw Valley found dead, deputies say
The man Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were searching for in Squaw Valley on Friday has been found dead.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
mynews4.com
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
KCRA.com
20-year-old facing murder, felony drug charges after Roseville 15-year-old's fentanyl poisoning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Barely showing his face during his first court appearance via video call on Friday, Nathaniel Cabacungan went before a Placer County Superior Court judge to hear the murder and felony drug charges he faces. Cabacungan is responsible for a Roseville 15-year old's fentanyl-related death, Placer...
Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday. The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related. According to the Placer County...
2news.com
Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program
The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
KOLO TV Reno
House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip. Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7. Neither returned home, and […]
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
mynews4.com
House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
KOLO TV Reno
Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
