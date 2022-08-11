ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRDW-TV

Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to structure fire in Salley

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
SALLEY, SC
wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken

Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
CLARKS HILL, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
PELION, SC
wfxg.com

One person dead after wreck on Coleman Bridge Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a crash on Coleman Bridge Road. Officials say the crash happened at 6:15 pm Sunday. One SUV was involved and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. SCHP authorities say the driver was headed east on Coleman Bridge Road when the car left the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Autopsy results released for missing boater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
COLUMBIA, SC

