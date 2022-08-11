AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a crash on Coleman Bridge Road. Officials say the crash happened at 6:15 pm Sunday. One SUV was involved and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. SCHP authorities say the driver was headed east on Coleman Bridge Road when the car left the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO