WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
WRDW-TV
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
wach.com
Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County
WRDW-TV
Crews respond to structure fire in Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
wach.com
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified
Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
WIS-TV
Lexington County Animal Services to unveil new barn for stray farm animals
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18. The new barn at their 321 Ball Park Road location will be revealed at the event. According to the press release, the new barn is 4,800 square...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in single-vehicle accident
wpde.com
SC Deputies want answers for Kershaw County man who went missing four years ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case of missing 49-year-old William "Bill" Black. Black was last seen in Camden four years ago on August 18, 2018. Black is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 120 pounds.
wach.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken
Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
WRDW-TV
Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion
Person killed in alligator attack in South Carolina
The large gator was spotted "guarding" the victim, according to officials.
wfxg.com
One person dead after wreck on Coleman Bridge Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a crash on Coleman Bridge Road. Officials say the crash happened at 6:15 pm Sunday. One SUV was involved and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. SCHP authorities say the driver was headed east on Coleman Bridge Road when the car left the roadway, struck a culvert, overturned and then struck a utility pole. The crash remains under investigation.
live5news.com
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
WRDW-TV
Autopsy results released for missing boater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
