Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Swim free at Rapid City pools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Gage West
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a five pound largemouth bass caught by Gage West. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Warm with a couple more storm chances this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but a few afternoon storms could pop up. Moisture is not guaranteed for everyone, but we will take what we can get for now. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
kotatv.com
Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough and surface boundary will trigger a few storms later today. One or two could contain hail and gusty winds. Drier air moves in tonight, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry with a northwest flow aloft. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, then a cold front will drop temperatures to pleasant levels by week’s end. An isolated thunderstorm could accompany the front Wednesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Omaha, Campbell Streets construction to begin
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
kotatv.com
Rain is planning to stick around for the next two days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The next two days hold the best chances for the possibility of some much-needed rain. Sunday could stay in the 90s depending on when cloud cover moves into the area and wind conditions. For Sunday we could see rain early on but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms would be in the later afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will remain until the early morning hours on Monday. Monday looks to be the coolest day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday we could potentially flirt with the 90s once more. By Thursday we look to slightly cool down then warm back up as we head into the weekend.
kotatv.com
Attendance was up for the last day of the Custer County Fair
HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
kotatv.com
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
kotatv.com
Solid Waste Division wants to hire environmental worker for landfill
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council approved a request from the city’s Solid Waste Division to look into hiring a consultant to oversee how the Rapid City Landfill affects the environment. The division of the Public Works Department hopes to hire a professional to sample water...
kotatv.com
Former Olympian mother and son hosts volleyball camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been quite a while since Charlene Johnson competitively played volleyball, but she and her son are now on the road teaching girls what it takes to reach an elite level of play on the floor. Ben Burns spoke to Charlene and her son, Kaipo, about their special connection at their skills camps.
kotatv.com
Allender lays out next years budget, focuses on homelessness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender presented his proposal for the 2023 city budget Monday. He said that one of the main challenges for the city going forward is the exponentially growing homeless population. This has, in the past, according to the mayor, put a strain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central boys soccer wins first game of season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys soccer team is in the win column as they defeated Brookings Saturday morning. Meanwhile, both the Stevens boys and girls teams stay undefeated with wins over Watertown. Ben Burns has highlights from Sioux Park.
Comments / 0