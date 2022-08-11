Read full article on original website
Bio-Path: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) _ Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. The company's shares closed at $4.13. A year ago, they were trading at $6.51.
Tiger Global has whittled its exposure to stocks after a brutal start to the year - but its betting on a potato producer committed to 'titivation', filings show
The hedge fund has a $12.8 million position in the potato producer, which touts its commitment to "potatovation" on its website.
