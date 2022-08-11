BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) _ Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. The company's shares closed at $4.13. A year ago, they were trading at $6.51.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO