Bio-Path: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) _ Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. The company's shares closed at $4.13. A year ago, they were trading at $6.51.
Walmart tops Q2 expectations as Americans continue spending

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported better-than-expected second quarter results as more Americans looked to cut costs on groceries at the nation's largest retailer in the face of surging inflation. Those rising prices, however, meant that customers where cutting back on non-necessary purchases. Walmart Inc. earned $5.15 billion, or...
