You can mod the Google Pixel 6a and bump the refresh rate up to 90Hz
In a nutshell: Google's midrange champ, the Pixel 6a, might be better value than it looks at first blush. Following some speculation that the phone might secretly have a 90 Hz panel, a developer found a way to overclock it from 60 Hz to 90 Hz with a mod that seems to be pretty reliable.
Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results
What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
Your iPhone might soon display more ads across native iOS apps
The big picture: The most valuable company in the world right now appears to be expanding its advertising business for further revenue growth. By introducing ads in more pre-installed apps on the iPhone and iPad, Apple plans to significantly bump its current annual revenue of $4 billion into the 'double digits.' The move is likely to upset iPhone owners who already pay a premium for Apple's tightly integrated hardware and software experience.
Someone is selling prototype Nvidia GTX 2080 cards
WTF?! Do you love Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme (RTX) or do you still yearn for the days of Giga Texel Shader eXtreme (GTX)? It turns out there's a way you can have both, kind of: the GTX 2080, a prototype 20-series card that carried the old GTX branding. A Reddit user just bought one of these rare models off eBay, and it's certainly an interesting find.
Most smartwatch makers are playing fast and loose with thickness specs
TL;DR: Hardware specs from reputable companies are usually taken as gospel but as one YouTuber recently discovered, some have a penchant for stretching the truth (and some more than others). Samsung last week announced a new line of smartwatches including the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Product specifications list the watch's...
