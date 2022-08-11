Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
thevarsitynews.net
636 E Ferry St
$1,575 - Large Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Midtown - This amazing two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment has been completely renovated. Located in Midtown, this property is just minutes from Wayne State Campus, and is near the Q-Line & Downtown Detroit. This unit has private entry located behind the property, new, stainless steel appliances, freshly re-done hardwood floors, tall windows let in lots of natural sunlight, brand new granite counter-tops, laundry located in the basement, & one parking space is included! Tenant pays for gas & electric. Water included. Stainless steel appliances to be installed. Pet friendly with fees.. $1,575month. 1 month security deposit. Does Not Participate in Voucher Program This property does not accept Sec-8. Minimum 600 Credit Score.
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Crain's Detroit Business
Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history
The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise Survival Guide
Nothing embodies the Motor City in the summertime like the Woodward Dream Cruise. If you’re a Dream Cruise regular, you probably know how to prepare for the day. But if it’s been a while since you’ve been one of the million-plus annual attendees – or you are brand new to it – this survival guide should get you ready to fully enjoy this iconic event.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
fox2detroit.com
Kemnitz Fine Candies in Downtown Plymouth reopens under new leadership after owners retire
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - A longtime Plymouth business that closed earlier this year is open again under new leadership. Kemnitz Fine Candies closed in February when the owners retired. It was purchased by the Collick family in April, and celebrated the reopening Saturday. Cindy and Everett Smith had been...
fox2detroit.com
Firebombing destroys Warren church's food pantry storage
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Harvest Time Christian Fellowship food pantry's storage container was destroyed in a firebombing not just hurting the charity but also those in the community who need it the most. The fire happened overnight Saturday on Nine Mile between Van Dyke and Federal and the...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
fox2detroit.com
Boil advisory emergency declaration • Warren food pantry storage firebombed • Mastodon found during dig
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A state of emergency has been ordered for several Southeast Michigan counties following a catastrophic water main break that impacted the water access of nearly a million people over the weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties due...
Crain's Detroit Business
Saturday Extra: How Michigan Central Station changed Detroit
Hello! Happy Saturday. Today in the Extra: A guest essay from Amelia Benavides-Colón on the changing meaning of Michigan Central Station. Plus, some Tel-Twelve history, and what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Michigan. I always love your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? I hope...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
fox2detroit.com
Navy vet gets new roof thanks to Habitat for Humanity program
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ruth Foster-Lindsay's home was in desperate need of a roof. She was getting nervous after a windstorm blew shingles off the 20-year-old roof, and a tarp was blowing away. Months ago, she applied for help through a Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County program...
fox2detroit.com
City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
