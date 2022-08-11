Read full article on original website
Heat Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 97 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wilbur, Pomeroy, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Cashmere, Coulee City, Odessa, Creston, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Okanogan, Lapwai, Malott, Wenatchee, Harrington, Lewiston, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the watch may later need to be extended through Sunday.
