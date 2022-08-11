Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Six charged with OUI from Kennebunk sobriety checkpoint
The Kennebunk Police Department partnered with the Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (R.I.D.E.) Team this past Saturday to install a sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk. According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Monday, the checkpoint was held on Fletcher Street, or Route 35, in Kennebunk between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two killed in Berwick crash Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — A crash involving two vehicles in Berwick on Sunday resulted in two deaths. It happened on Portland Street (Route 4) near where the street intersects with Old Route 4, according to a release from Berwick police. "A 1999 Volvo S70 was traveling southbound passing multiple cars...
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on into a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
Advocates call for additional resources following death of man held at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — Law enforcement in Southern Maine is investigating after another person being held at Cumberland County was found dead. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old James Mannion of Portland was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning. A corrections officer was making rounds and...
wgan.com
Two die in Berwick crash, police say
Two people were killed in a crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. According to the Berwick Police Dept., a 1999 Volvo S70 was passing multiple vehicles when it collided with a 2014 Chevy Volt at the intersection of Route 4 and Old Route 4. Police said the two occupants of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Third Adults-Only Night in August
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. They went for it again on August 6 with terrific results. So before the 2022 season runs out, Funtown has decided that the third time's a charm, and plans to hold one more adults-only night this season.
Deputies identify person who died in cell at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — The person who died in their cell Sunday at the Cumberland County Jail has been identified. James Mannion, 30, of Portland, died while in custody at the jail, according to a news release issued Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. A corrections officer was making...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, has an interesting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Spirit of Massachusetts, located at4 Western Ave., Kennebunk, Maine, was once an educational vessel that traveled around the globe. Having sailed over 500,000 miles, the boat ventured to the Caribbean and Africa, to name a few. Ribcraft USA supplies rigid inflatable boats to the Navy...
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
Casco Bay Lines to temporarily change summer schedule
PORTLAND, Maine — Casco Bay Lines announced on its website on Aug. 5 that there will be a temporary schedule change implemented for its downbay sailing schedule due to staffing shortages. The downbay sailing schedule is set to change starting on Aug. 13 for the remaining three weeks of...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
fox40jackson.com
Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank
A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
207 Summer drinks: The Drunken Mermaid
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Summer is here, and if you've been looking for a new cocktail recipe to try out on the deck or patio, check out The Drunken Mermaid. Misty Coolidge, owner of Maine Mixologist and Coolidge Family Farms, is showing 207 how. Ingredients. 2 oz vodka. 2...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 3