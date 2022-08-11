ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin. Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers this weekend. The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to...
FRANKLIN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Traffic Congestion#Signage#Urban Construction#Kytc
WBKO

BG man in critical condition after bike crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bowling Green on August 11th. The bicyclist been identified as 31-year-old James Smith of Bowling Green. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Morgantown Road and Sharon Drive. The driver of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Boil water advisory: Muhlenberg County, Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, August 13th, a representative with the Muhlenberg County Water District sent out an urgent boil water advisory. Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road.
WBKO

Clouds increase for a gloomy, but cool Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be a bit of a gloomy day, clouds and the chance of showers will keep temperatures on the cooler side. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Slim Shower Chances into Mid-week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The work week began with sun and clouds mixed along with afternoon readings a bit cooler than Sunday’s. We may have a few more clouds Tuesday as a disturbance slides by to our southwest. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Tobacco patch scene captures ageless Christian County tradition

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY

LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
LEWISBURG, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Perfect outdoor weather into this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a GORGEOUS start to our weekend so far! This evening will feature partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s!. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though. Daytime highs for Sunday look a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week. Stray showers are possible next weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy