WBKO
Warren County Public Schools asks residents not to remove School Bus Route signs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In preparation for the upcoming school year, Warren County Public Schools has placed temporary signs marking new school bus stops around the county. The signs are meant to stay in place for two weeks and will be removed by WCPS Transportation Department personnel. However, some...
WBKO
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Dam remains halted in Edmonson County until solution is found
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A few months ago, WBKO News told you the Edmonson County Water District voiced their concerns to the U.S. Corps of Engineers over the low water levels and the impact it would have on their supply. After surveying the dam and the area, the removal...
WBKO
Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin. Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers this weekend. The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to...
WBKO
BGISD Superintendent talks schools safety, security for upcoming school year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District are headed back today, and for many parents and students, school security and safety is in the forefront of their minds. “To our students, and our parents, it’s very natural to be anxious, right? I mean, you see what happened...
WBKO
BG man in critical condition after bike crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bowling Green on August 11th. The bicyclist been identified as 31-year-old James Smith of Bowling Green. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Morgantown Road and Sharon Drive. The driver of...
wnky.com
New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
WBKO
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
WBKO
Boil water advisory: Muhlenberg County, Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, August 13th, a representative with the Muhlenberg County Water District sent out an urgent boil water advisory. Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road.
WBKO
Clouds increase for a gloomy, but cool Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be a bit of a gloomy day, clouds and the chance of showers will keep temperatures on the cooler side. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
WBKO
Slim Shower Chances into Mid-week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The work week began with sun and clouds mixed along with afternoon readings a bit cooler than Sunday’s. We may have a few more clouds Tuesday as a disturbance slides by to our southwest. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll...
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
Neighbors save dogs in Montgomery Co. house fire
At least two neighbors pitched in during a house fire in Clarksville to save two dogs trapped inside the home.
Tobacco patch scene captures ageless Christian County tradition
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
WBKO
Perfect outdoor weather into this evening!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a GORGEOUS start to our weekend so far! This evening will feature partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s!. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though. Daytime highs for Sunday look a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week. Stray showers are possible next weekend.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
WBKO
American Red Cross Spiritual Care Volunteer reflects on time spent helping in EKY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As all eyes continue on cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky, one American Red Cross volunteer is reflecting on her time helping families affected by flooding. “For me on this particular deployment, it’s tiredness, when I first got there, I didn’t know, I knew that the...
WBKO
Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
wnky.com
Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
