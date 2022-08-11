ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad Stage to reopen with new leadership

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a few years since the lights at Triad Stage have welcomed us to the local professional stage. But now they are ready to reopen under the guidance of someone who knows Greensboro theater better than just about anyone. "I was honored that they wanted...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County woman turns $20 into $100,000 in new lottery game

RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point woman won $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Ngoc Hanh Bui tried her luck on $20 scratch-off and won the first prize of the new game. She bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown and collected her prize of $71,016 after taxes Monday.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead following shooting on Obrien Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person died following a shooting on Obrien Street Monday. Police said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. Investigators found the person shot after arriving. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Shoes#Dress Shoes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
WFMY NEWS2

National Tell A Joke Day: When a joke goes too far and what to do

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Tell a Joke Day. But as we all know, not all jokes are funny. Jokes that make fun of people are hurtful. But why do people still do it? Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around. Some people think it’s okay to make fun of someone if you don’t mean it.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Sand

Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Police Academy graduates 13 new officers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirteen recruits graduated from the 112th Greensboro Police Academy Monday and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). The ceremony included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive. After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy