Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
Triad Stage to reopen with new leadership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a few years since the lights at Triad Stage have welcomed us to the local professional stage. But now they are ready to reopen under the guidance of someone who knows Greensboro theater better than just about anyone. "I was honored that they wanted...
SPOILER! Check out these Carolina Classic Fair food vendors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fair food. It's a staple. It's why some folks go to their county or state fairs! In our Triad area, the Carolina Classic Fair begins September 30, 2022, and lasts through October 9, 2022. Tickets are already on sale. With 40+ days until the fair, vendors...
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
WFMY NEWS2
Guilford County woman turns $20 into $100,000 in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. — A High Point woman won $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Ngoc Hanh Bui tried her luck on $20 scratch-off and won the first prize of the new game. She bought her lucky Platinum ticket from the Family Fare on West Wendover Avenue in Jamestown and collected her prize of $71,016 after taxes Monday.
Triad school districts amp up security ahead of 2022-23 school year
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As we get closer and closer to the start of the school year many triad districts are amping up school safety. Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and the Alamance-Burlington School System all are doing more to make sure students are safe this school year.
1 dead following shooting on Obrien Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person died following a shooting on Obrien Street Monday. Police said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. Investigators found the person shot after arriving. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC A&T students gearing up for school year, heading back to campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
How to start relaxing more: National Relaxation Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s National Relaxation Day. Just hearing the word, ‘relaxation’ can make you think of a massage or perhaps a lazy day. And who doesn’t need more relaxation in their life? Here are a few things that you may not realize can be relaxing.
2 injured after crash on West Market St. and Green Valley Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash left two injured in Greensboro Sunday afternoon. Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on West Market Street and Green Valley Road. Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Please use caution if you're driving in the area.
National Tell A Joke Day: When a joke goes too far and what to do
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Tell a Joke Day. But as we all know, not all jokes are funny. Jokes that make fun of people are hurtful. But why do people still do it? Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around. Some people think it’s okay to make fun of someone if you don’t mean it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 the rescue: Meet Sand
Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
Greensboro Safety Review Board monitoring The Blind Tiger after shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro's safety review board continues to monitor the Blind Tiger. This comes after a deadly shooting that took place outside the bar a few weekends ago. Since the shooting several employees are facing charges and the bar's alcohol permit is suspended. The city...
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students. On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training. They will use the standard response protocol this year. It's all about communication and messaging. The "I Love u Guys" Foundation...
Greensboro Police Academy graduates 13 new officers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirteen recruits graduated from the 112th Greensboro Police Academy Monday and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). The ceremony included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior...
Employees want to feel appreciated: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're enjoying your day off and you get an unexpected call… it's your boss asking you to come in because they're short-staffed. You agree to fill in with no push back yet receive no thanks for your willingness to help. Or let's say you go...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive. After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0