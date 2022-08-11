ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

We Are Iowa

Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you. Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
We Are Iowa

Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was critically injured after he was hit by a pickup early Monday morning on the east side of Des Moines, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue around 5:25 a.m. for a pedestrian and vehicle crash, to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived on scene, they found a man injured.
We Are Iowa

Polk County Sheriff's Office identifies person of interest in weekend homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual they say has information about a weekend homicide. Deputies arrived at a home on the northeast side of Des Moines early Saturday morning to find 51-year-old Scott Crane of Des Moines dead from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said. 911 calls reported gunshots in the area, a release says.
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

