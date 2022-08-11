Read full article on original website
How will the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines affect Iowa schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Around a week out from the first day of school for many central Iowa schools, parents and students alike might be wondering about COVID-19 guidelines in the classroom. What is the CDC saying?. On Aug. 11, the CDC relaxed guidance for coronavirus, saying the changes...
Winterset pastors sees joy and triump, not fear, following Sunday church invasion
WINTERSET, Iowa — Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset are moving forward after a person of interest in an Omaha double homicide hid inside the building Sunday morning. Gage Walter of Omaha was hiding from police but was eventually taken into custody, and no one was hurt...
Man barricades himself in Winterset church, then taken into custody | Latest updates
WINTERSET, Iowa — A person of interest in a double homicide investigation in the Omaha area is in custody after barricading himself inside a Winterset church Sunday, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department said. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Gage Walter, who allegedly stole a PT Cruiser...
Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you. Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.
Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is...
Dallas County 4H members prepare to take on the Iowa State Fair
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — It's horse show day, it's early and it's time to get to work. "It is, but it's an enjoyable work," Sophia Garside said. For Garside, showing her horse Gunner at the Dallas County Fair means a day that starts before sunrise and hours spent braiding, grooming and making sure everything is just right.
Iowa State Fair Day 2: Pottery, woodworking and LEGOs
Iowa State Fair Day 2: Pottery, woodworking and LEGOs
Gov. Reynolds looks to remove injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has formally challenged an injunction on Iowa's 2018 fetal heartbeat bill. The bill outlawed abortions at six weeks of pregnancy and was signed into law. However, a permanent injunction was enacted by a district court judge in early 2019. Reynolds and her...
Des Moines police identify motorcyclist killed in Aug. 6 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a motorcycle driver involved in an early morning crash on Aug. 6 has died. Officers responded to 2nd Ave and Laurel St in Des Moines around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The motorcycle's operator, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls, was transported to the hospital. He died Wednesday night.
Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was critically injured after he was hit by a pickup early Monday morning on the east side of Des Moines, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue around 5:25 a.m. for a pedestrian and vehicle crash, to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived on scene, they found a man injured.
Iowa metal manufacturer to pay $500,000 to settle US government complaint
DES MOINES, Iowa — A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years. Wellman Dynamics, a Creston company...
Here's what attendees loved at Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the second day of the Iowa State Fair comes to a close, the first weekend of the summer celebration is on the horizon. Local 5 talked to fairgoers about their favorite parts of the 11-day event as well as what they're looking forward to most.
McConnell family carries on concessions legacy at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the biggest draws of the Iowa State Fair is the new foods and experiences. However, some of the best things about the fair have been around for years — 47 years, to be exact. McConnell Concessions first appeared at the Iowa State...
LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information...
Polk County Sheriff's Office identifies person of interest in weekend homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual they say has information about a weekend homicide. Deputies arrived at a home on the northeast side of Des Moines early Saturday morning to find 51-year-old Scott Crane of Des Moines dead from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said. 911 calls reported gunshots in the area, a release says.
Des Moines Refugee Support: Afghan families still need help
DES MOINES, Iowa — Aug. 30 will mark the one year anniversary of U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan. That withdrawal process sparked an uptick of Afghan refugees coming to the United States for help. "It just feels like we're constantly putting out fires instead of being able to kind...
Ankeny father pleads not guilty in 4-year-old daughter's shooting death
ANKENY, Iowa — The father of an Ankeny 4-year-old who fatally shot herself in the head pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Akeem Holmes, 33, was charged in June with Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person, Involuntary Manslaughter and Making Firearms Available to a Minor for the death of his 4-year-old daughter Savannah Holmes.
Food Bank of Iowa breaks ground on expansion to Des Moines distribution center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa broke ground Monday on an expansion to their facility in the heart of the metro. They will add about 30,000 square feet to their distribution center. "Food Bank of Iowa is out of room," said Michelle Book, CEO of the...
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
Iowa State Fair food: Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to try and where to find them
Iowa State Fair food: Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to try and where to find them
