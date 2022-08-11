ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new poll conducted by the Public Option Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida finds gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, ahead of former Gov. Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary -- but still seven points behind Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race among registered voters, according to News 6 partner WJXT.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a school in New Port Richey. The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. River Ridge High School. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. DeSantis will be joined by...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s primary election day is a week away, and early voting is underway across Central Florida. We want to make sure you can vote without any problems. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned | Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat?. If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
