New poll shows Nikki Fried leading Charlie Crist, Val Demings ahead of Marco Rubio
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new poll conducted by the Public Option Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida finds gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, ahead of former Gov. Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary -- but still seven points behind Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race among registered voters, according to News 6 partner WJXT.
WATCH LIVE: DeSantis holds news conference at Florida school
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a school in New Port Richey. The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. River Ridge High School. DeSantis will be joined by...
Woman says Florida commissioner Joe Mullins argued over not being allowed to put political signs up
A woman working at a tent at a voting location in Palm Coast told deputies that Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins argued with her over not being allowed to put signs up with the other Republican Party candidates . She says it it because he was not a member of the inclusive organization that the other candidates were a part of.
🗳️ Have Florida primary election questions? We’ve got answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida's primary election day is a week away, and early voting is underway across Central Florida. We want to make sure you can vote without any problems.
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
Commentary: Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. Ron DeSantis?
When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat?. If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there.
Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor's arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Evictions, foreclosures, rising rent: ‘Trifecta for potential chaos’ in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the largest providers of homeless services in Central Florida is warning of "potential chaos" as it sees an increasing number of people finding themselves without a home and seeking shelter. "Based on what we're seeing, there is absolutely cause for concern," said...
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, "Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Recycled election signs to be turned into ‘Fuelcubes,’ Winter Park officials say
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park is asking residents to recycle election signs and stands for the primary and midterm elections, saying they can be turned into an alternative energy source. According to the city, the recycling initiative will prevent signs from ending up in a...
Latest 2022 Florida Primary early voting statistics released Sunday
The Florida Division of Elections released Sunday afternoon the latest voting statistics in the 2022 primary election.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity
