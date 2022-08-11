Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn kicker enters transfer portal, per reports
One of Auburn’s depth pieces on special teams has entered the transfer portal. Walk-on kicker Ben Patton, who appeared in four games last season, entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning according to multiple reports. Patton was expected to be No. 3 on Auburn’s depth chart at kicker following the return of starter Anders Carlson and the program’s signing of Alex McPherson, the top kicking prospect in the 2022 class.
What we learned from Auburn’s Jordan-Hare scrimmage
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is still reluctant to name a starting quarterback less than three weeks away from the season-opener on September 3rd against Mercer. It might be another week or two before Harsin announces to the public which signal-caller will guide the Tigers for the 6 pm CT game on ESPN+.
Auburn unranked in preseason AP poll for second year in a row
Auburn will start Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era unranked in both major polls. A week after failing to crack the top-25 of the coaches poll, Auburn also found itself on the outside looking in of the preseason AP poll released Monday. Six SEC teams were ranked in the...
Opelika banking on physical play, tradition in move up to Class 7A
Since taking over as head coach of the Opelika Bulldogs, longtime assistant coach Erik Speakman has amassed a record of 36-14 in four seasons. He’s also recorded an impressive 23-1 record in region games, something for which he gives full credit to his players. “Well, first, any coach that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s first fall scrimmage
Auburn held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as preseason competition really ramps up for the Tigers ahead of their season opener Sept. 3 against Mercer. It was the Tigers’ first practice inside the stadium this preseason, and it should help provide some separation in...
1 player with Alabama roots out in early NFL cuts
Each NFL team has three checkpoints to pass through on its way from a 90-player training-camp roster to a 53-player regular-season roster. The first arrives at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, when each team’s active roster will be restricted to 85 players. · BRIAN ROBINSON JR. ‘SHOWED US WAY WE...
Nick Saban’s got jokes when welcoming back Stephen A. Smith to ‘First Take’ after surgery
Nick Saban was among those Monday who welcomed Stephen A. Smith back to “First Take.”. The ESPN personality has been away this summer after a shoulder surgery. Smith’s return came in grand style as he Molly Querim and Michael Irvin filmed segments of their show cruising the Hudson River.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama state senator, wife arrested for cattle running free: ‘You can’t always control your animals’
An Alabama state senator and his wife were arrested Monday and charged with violations of cattle running at large, according to Opelika police. State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, turned themselves in Monday to the Lee County sheriff’s department. They were arrested on three warrants each for “large animals running at large,” according to Opelika police.
Alabama teen gunned down outside Georgia Walmart, possibly by teen he may have robbed
Security cameras at a Columbus, Georgia Walmart recorded the shooting that killed an Alabama teen last week, capturing images of a car that led police to a suspect, a detective testified Monday. Police Sgt. Thomas Hill said the black 2003 Honda Accord the gunman drove had distinctive markings investigators noticed...
Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child
A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
Dollar General faces $1.2 million fines for ‘risking employees’ lives’ at 3 Georgia stores
Dollar General faces a fine of more than $1.2 million dollars after the company was “risking employees’ lives” at three stores in Georgia, federal labor officials say. Safety violations include workers being exposed to “fire and entrapment hazards” with blocked store exits and electrical panels that were not easily accessible at the Dollar General locations in Hogansville, Pembroke and Smyrna, according to an Aug. 15 Department of Labor news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home
Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
Montgomery man convicted of three 2020 armed carjackings
A 36-year-old man has been convicted of multiple armed carjackings, allegedly using the stolen vehicles in robberies at various Montgomery businesses. A federal jury on Friday found Johnnie Leeanozg Davis guilty of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0