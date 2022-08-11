Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21
Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.
wtae.com
Fans pack North Shore for first of 3 big weekend concerts
PITTSBURGH — Billy Joel's Thursday night performance kicked off an eventful weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. “I’ve been excited. I’ve been playing the playlist all night, all day, all week, all month,” Gary Garbaczik said.
nextpittsburgh.com
Where is the cornfield in the middle of Downtown Pittsburgh?
On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered some surprises at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tim Muldoon, the property’s general manager, took us up a series of escalators and finally into a glass elevator that opened onto the roof of the building. We’ve visited a number of Downtown rooftops on Yinzer Backstage Pass, but this rooftop didn’t look like any of those other ones. No faux cathedrals or 1970s-era helipads up here. Instead, this roof is covered with greenery. There is an array of native and sustainable plants that not only support local wildlife, but also absorb a lot of potential roof runoff.
Party on Butler to open in Lawrenceville storefront
PITTSBURGH — An entrepreneur that launched an event business in Brooklyn is ready to now get the party started in Lawrenceville. Party on Butler, a party accessories boutique seeking to build on an established business of balloon installations for various events, is coming to 4304 Butler Street amid an ongoing Honeycomb Credit investment campaign.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: ‘I’m here to tell the untold stories of Pittsburgh’s Black communities’
I was pretty comfortable at my last gig. I was so comfortable, I stayed 34 years. There was mutual trust and respect between me and my editors at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. I knew my role and how to do my job. So why did I make what many consider a...
WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive
If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
extrainningsoftball.com
Former Pitt Pitcher Abby Edwards: From the Circle to the Corps
Former Pittsburgh pitcher Abby Edwards celebrated her senior season as a Panther with the 2022 campaign. Since then, she’s been a little busy – in the most impressive fashion. Edwards recently graduated the US Marines’ Officer Candidates School (OCS). In addition to graduating from Officer Candidates School,...
wtae.com
Nearby gunfire disrupts youth football at Pittsburgh park; organizers raise questions for city police
PITTSBURGH — Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game for 12-year-olds in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. It says the Zone 5 Pittsburgh police commander confirmed officers would be there. But the group says police didn't arrive for the...
butlerradio.com
Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’
One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
wtae.com
More clouds than sun
PITTSBURGH — New day, same weather pattern. More clouds than sun, with an isolated shower risk. Most places stay dry. Not much change through the middle of the week. Disco days expected with temperatures in the 70s. Late this week, we will dry out with sunshine Thursday and Friday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14
With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
wtae.com
Isolated showers return Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased this afternoon and will remain with us as we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday, with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Rain should be light, so it should not cause major problems for Metallica Sunday evening and PNC Park. Shower chances stick around to start the week with highs about 10 degrees cooler than normal in the lower 70s. We will enter a warming trend late week as clouds finally break and clear.
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
Kiski Area brings new-look roster into Class 4A competition
When Kiski Area moved down from Class 5A to Class 4A and into the Greater Allegheny Conference, coach Sam Albert knew one of the league matchups would carry extra meaning. The Cavaliers will host Albert’s former team, Highlands, on Oct. 14. “I’m sure that probably is one that Highlands...
cruiseindustrynews.com
American Queen Voyages Introduces Grand Ohio and Mississippi Rivers Sailing
American Queen Voyages has announced its most comprehensive voyage in its history with the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing aboard the American Countess, according to a press release. On July 24, 2023, the ship will set sail from Minneapolis for a 23-day journey to Pittsburgh, where guests will...
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a popular bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Pittsburgh police got a call around 2 a.m. that Pane è Pronto bakery, by Dianoia’s Eatery along Penn Avenue, was broken into. The bakery is down the street from the main restaurant.
wtae.com
'We fell short': Pittsburgh police apologizes after gunfire erupted near youth football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city leaders met with a group of parents and coaches in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Monday night after gunshots rang out Sunday near a youth football game. Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game, and...
wtae.com
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Pittsburgh Zoo
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an exciting weekend ahead!. The Asian Lantern Festival officially kicks off Friday night. This year's festival is back with an all-new display featuring dinosaurs. Everyone who attends will see giant hand-crafted sculptures, learn about Asian history and culture and enjoy themed food and...
