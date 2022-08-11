Read full article on original website
Mon (West Virginia) BOE sees concept drawings for Alternative Learning Center building expansion
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Schools is continuing to improve the Alternative Learning Center in Mylan Park. Currently, students from grades 6-12 are at the center and elementary students are at the old Westover junior high, Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico said. Over the years, the ALC, which is commonly called the Excel Center, has seen improvements, such as a new building about 15 years ago that was expanded about five years ago.
Marion County West Virginia, BOE hears update from East Fairmont Stadium Committee
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stadium Committee updated the Marion County Board of Education on the school’s need for an on-campus sports complex, hoping that board members share their vision for the project. The proposed complex, which officials...
New leadership team announced for Mon West Virginia's Scott's Run Settlement House
OSAGE, W.Va. (WV News) — Scott’s Run Settlement House, an area 501©3 serving Monongalia County community members finding themselves in economic hardship, has announced a new executive director and assistant director. Michael Richard is the nonprofit’s new executive director, while Devon McDaniel is the assistant director.
Koonz sees improvement in WVU’s special teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Mountaineer football team has spent a lot of time, effort and equity this year in trying to improve its special teams. West Virginia does return placekicker Casey Legg, who hit 19 of 23 field goals last year, which at a 82.61% conversion rate was fourth in the Big 12, and long snapper Austin Brinkman, who was nearly perfect in 2021.
Marion BOE 8-15-22
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stad…
Multiple defendants receive prison terms in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy sentenced multiple individuals to prison Monday. In the case of Randal Lee Swiger II, 36, of Clarksburg, McCarthy first revoked Swiger’s bond on the petition of Probation Officer Heidi Leaseburge.
Liberty's Lancaster takes medalist honors in 4-team match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Finishing with a birdie on hole No. 1 didn’t only ensure Liberty’s Jace Lancaster wouldn’t be too far above par. It helped him be the low medalist at Monday’s four-team match.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Matt Moore 8/15/22
West Virginia's offensive line coach Matt Moore says his unit has gotten better with experience, as it returns all five starters from the end of the 2022 season. Still, he's also quick to point out that his group is not yet a finished product. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Jean Richmond Arthur, 94, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma, on September 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Jeremiah Webster and Blanche Cochran Richmond.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/15/22
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown isn't afraid to analyze the few issues that snapped WVU's streak of 21 consecutive NCAA appearances last season, and believes that a more balanced lineup will be one of the strengths that will help the Mountaineers start a new string of postseason showings in 2022.
Harrison County Commission to consider engaging architect consultant for review of GSA
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider a change order on the general services annex construction project and again discuss, potentially in executive session, the status of construction. The commissioners will also consider engaging Ralph Pederson as an architect consultant to do a...
WVU's Izzo-Brown doesn't shy away from 2021 streakbreaker
Most college coaches are loath to discuss last year -- especially if that season didn't produce results that met preseason expectations. WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is not one of those coaches. Thus it is that WVU's ultra-successful mentor didn't back away from speaking about last year's 10-5-5...
Burnetta Cora Ford Hoskinson, 'Rosie the Riveter' volunteer during World War II, dies after 100 years
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Burnetta Cora Ford Hoskinson, 100, of Big Flint, departed this life on Sunday August 14, 2022, in the United Hospital Center as the result of a heart attack. She was born on Big Battle on April 16, 1922, a daughter of the late...
