ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Mon (West Virginia) BOE sees concept drawings for Alternative Learning Center building expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Schools is continuing to improve the Alternative Learning Center in Mylan Park. Currently, students from grades 6-12 are at the center and elementary students are at the old Westover junior high, Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico said. Over the years, the ALC, which is commonly called the Excel Center, has seen improvements, such as a new building about 15 years ago that was expanded about five years ago.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Koonz sees improvement in WVU’s special teams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Mountaineer football team has spent a lot of time, effort and equity this year in trying to improve its special teams. West Virginia does return placekicker Casey Legg, who hit 19 of 23 field goals last year, which at a 82.61% conversion rate was fourth in the Big 12, and long snapper Austin Brinkman, who was nearly perfect in 2021.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Matt Moore 8/15/22

West Virginia's offensive line coach Matt Moore says his unit has gotten better with experience, as it returns all five starters from the end of the 2022 season. Still, he's also quick to point out that his group is not yet a finished product. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Wv News
WVNews

Norma Jean Richmond Arthur

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Jean Richmond Arthur, 94, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma, on September 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Jeremiah Webster and Blanche Cochran Richmond.
WEST MILFORD, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/15/22

West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown isn't afraid to analyze the few issues that snapped WVU's streak of 21 consecutive NCAA appearances last season, and believes that a more balanced lineup will be one of the strengths that will help the Mountaineers start a new string of postseason showings in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU's Izzo-Brown doesn't shy away from 2021 streakbreaker

Most college coaches are loath to discuss last year -- especially if that season didn't produce results that met preseason expectations. WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is not one of those coaches. Thus it is that WVU's ultra-successful mentor didn't back away from speaking about last year's 10-5-5...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University

Comments / 0

Community Policy