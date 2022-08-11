ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Merrick Garland
Donald Trump
CBS News

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
POTUS
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham to face Georgia grand jury in election case

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has reached an agreement with Manhattan prosecutors and is expected to enter a guilty plea in a criminal tax fraud case. Plus, there are new developments in the Georgia grand jury probe into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and and CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates have more on the two probes.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Will Putin face justice for the Ukraine war?

As prosecutors gather evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, some prominent figures have joined Ukraine's government in calling for a new Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold Russia's leaders to account for one crime they say is falling through the cracks: the crime of aggression. CBS News' Haley Ott has the story.
POLITICS
CBS News

The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems

The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
POTUS
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Giuliani targeted in election interference probe

Former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is set to appear before a grand jury Wednesday looking into alleged election interference in Georgia. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani target of Georgia probe, lawyer says

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to overturn the state's 2020 election results. A judge denied South Carolina's Senator Lindsey Graham's request to block a subpoena from the grand jury, while Rudy Guiliani said he was told by prosecutors that he's a target. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

8/16: CBS News Mornings

Justice Department wants to keep Trump FBI search warrant affidavit sealed; Summer cooldown brings below-average temperatures.
POTUS
