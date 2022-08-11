Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed
Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
Trump-endorsed candidate shared extremist social media posts on stockpiling ammunition and conspiracy theories: CNN
In one post uncovered by CNN, Mark Finchem shared a photo of an ammunition stockpile with the message "you need to be prepared."
Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham to face Georgia grand jury in election case
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has reached an agreement with Manhattan prosecutors and is expected to enter a guilty plea in a criminal tax fraud case. Plus, there are new developments in the Georgia grand jury probe into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and and CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates have more on the two probes.
Will Putin face justice for the Ukraine war?
As prosecutors gather evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, some prominent figures have joined Ukraine's government in calling for a new Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold Russia's leaders to account for one crime they say is falling through the cracks: the crime of aggression. CBS News' Haley Ott has the story.
The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems
The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
Justice Department opposes unsealing Trump FBI search warrant affidavit
In court documents, the Justice Department has asked a judge to seal the FBI affidavit used to justify the search warrant on former President Donald Trump's primary residence at Mar-a-Lago. Catherine Herridge reports.
Giuliani targeted in election interference probe
Former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is set to appear before a grand jury Wednesday looking into alleged election interference in Georgia. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Rudy Giuliani target of Georgia probe, lawyer says
A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to overturn the state's 2020 election results. A judge denied South Carolina's Senator Lindsey Graham's request to block a subpoena from the grand jury, while Rudy Guiliani said he was told by prosecutors that he's a target. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
8/16: CBS News Mornings
Justice Department wants to keep Trump FBI search warrant affidavit sealed; Summer cooldown brings below-average temperatures.
Authorities issue warning to law enforcement following FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
Officials are warning of an increasing number of threats to law enforcement following the execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues has more.
