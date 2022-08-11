ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Triple digits are back today

High pressure is back and bringing the 100 degree temperatures to Houston. Due to the sunshine and light winds, the National Weather Service has issued an ozone action day with the air quality index expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Rain returns Thursday:. We’re tracking a front that will...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 REMAINS CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING

I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forecasting#Severe Weather#Erosion#Daily Forecast
Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Poison in concert!

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Poison is in Houston performing with Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe. We’ll have an exclusive interview with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Click2Houston.com

‘They just lost everything’: Several families displaced after 2-alarm blaze rips through SW Houston apartments

HOUSTON – Six families lost their homes Monday when a two-alarm fire swept through an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Houston firefighters had to go on the offensive to battle the massive blaze, which broke out at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive, near Bissonet and Wilcrest. Sky 2 aerials showed heavy smoke and flames shooting from several units.
HOUSTON, TX
virtualbx.com

Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans partner with 50 Cent’s spirits company, foundation

Houston – The Texans are officially in business with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The Houston resident and Grammy award winning musician, author, actor and philanthropist and the Texans have formed a partnership involving his premium wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits LLC, along with his charitable foundation: G-Unity.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Submit Your ‘Back 2 School’ Questions for Houston ISD

Houston – Got questions about sending your child back to school? We’re getting answers!. KPRC 2 is hosting a live panel discussion to help families in the Houston ISD prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22. A key topic this year is campus safety, making sure the Houston ISD police department is ready if an active shooter attacks children or staff. HISD trustees voted last week to add more than $2 million in extra equipment for HISD police.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy