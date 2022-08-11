Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Triple digits are back today
High pressure is back and bringing the 100 degree temperatures to Houston. Due to the sunshine and light winds, the National Weather Service has issued an ozone action day with the air quality index expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Rain returns Thursday:. We’re tracking a front that will...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH TONIGHT: Barbers Hill vs. Deer Park Volleyball live on KPRC 2+
KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season. Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured on KPRC 2+ and you can watch it live for free. Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your...
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Wednesday night's thunderstorms were a relief for many, but for some, they brought disaster
CYPRESS, Texas — Many people were happy to see some rain Wednesday night, but for a handful of families, the thunderstorms were devastating. Some found themselves picking up the pieces after nearly everything they owned was destroyed. John Thompson is among several Houston-area homeowners surveying the damage today. “No...
KHOU
Why were Wednesday's storms in Houston so strong?
Meteorologist Kim Castro explains how storms become 'electrified.' It's the science behind storms on August 10, 2022 to help you stay Weather Smart.
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 REMAINS CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING
I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: The ultimate Back 2 School gallery
HOUSTON – It’s Back 2 School time! Here are some of the spectacular photos y’all shared with us this year as you head back to the classroom.
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Residents from River Oaks condominium unsure when they'll be able to return amid structural concerns
Crews have been working to clean up the mess a flooding left at The Royalton at River Oaks, as well as evaluate the building for major structural problems.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Anastasia, a pup who loves to sing in the rain
For this week’s KPRC 2 Pet Project, Anastasia will have you “Singin’ in the rain,” just like Gene Kelly. The 2-year-old Husky is a carefree, playful girl with lots of love. She particularly enjoys her long walks and rainy days playing in the water puddles. Whenever...
Click2Houston.com
Poison in concert!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Poison is in Houston performing with Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe. We’ll have an exclusive interview with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
‘They just lost everything’: Several families displaced after 2-alarm blaze rips through SW Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Six families lost their homes Monday when a two-alarm fire swept through an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Houston firefighters had to go on the offensive to battle the massive blaze, which broke out at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive, near Bissonet and Wilcrest. Sky 2 aerials showed heavy smoke and flames shooting from several units.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SPILL CLOSES FM 1314 UNTIL AT LEAST DARK
PORTER TO CONROE -FM 1314 TO OLD HOUSTON -RIGHT TO VILLAGE WAY, LEFT TO FM 1314.
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
Click2Houston.com
Texans partner with 50 Cent’s spirits company, foundation
Houston – The Texans are officially in business with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The Houston resident and Grammy award winning musician, author, actor and philanthropist and the Texans have formed a partnership involving his premium wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits LLC, along with his charitable foundation: G-Unity.
Click2Houston.com
Submit Your ‘Back 2 School’ Questions for Houston ISD
Houston – Got questions about sending your child back to school? We’re getting answers!. KPRC 2 is hosting a live panel discussion to help families in the Houston ISD prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22. A key topic this year is campus safety, making sure the Houston ISD police department is ready if an active shooter attacks children or staff. HISD trustees voted last week to add more than $2 million in extra equipment for HISD police.
Whoa! This Texas Train Ride Takes You Up Close to The Sharks?
Let's get on the train and head to the sharks. Yep, that's what happens when you get on this train in Houston, Texas! This is pretty cool and is one of the features at one of the coolest Aquariums we have here in Texas!. • THE SHARK VOYAGE AT DOWNTOWN...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Area Urban League to give free backpacks, COVID shots, and up to $75 in gift cards Thursday
HOUSTON – The Houston Area Urban League will host a free Back 2 School Vaccination Drive and School Supply give away on Thursday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ay 5260 Griggs Road. Families will be able to enjoy snow cones, popcorn and giveaways,...
