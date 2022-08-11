Paseo Verde Little League team reaches Mountain Regional final; one step shy of World Series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paseo Verde advanced to the final of the Little League World Series Mountain Regional on Thursday with a 5-1 victory over Montana-Boulder Arrowhead at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, California.

Paseo Verde faces Snow Canyon in the championship game at 2 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning Aug. 17.

Snow Canyon, of Utah, defeated Paseo Verde 5-4 on Tuesday in the second tournament game for each team.

Strong pitching was critical in the semifinal triumph by the Henderson-based team representing Nevada in the tournament for 11- and 12-year-olds.

Winner Jake Nakahara (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit. Mason Zoller followed with 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out five.

Ryland Gregorich and Zach Portnoff each had two hits for Paseo Verde. Gregorich had a triple and scored a run.

Broch Mabeus had the key hit for the winners, a two-run single in the fifth that extended the lead to 4-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.