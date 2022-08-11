ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Fire crews battle fire on tribal lands, lighting caused

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — First responders are fighting a wildfire on Saturday afternoon near Monarch Ridge and Brown’s Draw Reservoir. According to Utah Fire Info, the Boulder Ridge Fire is about 25 acres and was caused by lighting. The fire is being pushed northeast because of the storm in the area.
