KFDA
Amarillo Department of Public Health partners with Amarillo Parks & Recreation for yoga in the park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Department of Public Health is partnering with Amarillo Parks & Recreation to host yoga in the park this Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. This is a free event that will focus on slower-paced movements that focus on alignment, strength, balance,...
KFDA
River Road ISD hosts active shooter demonstration with Potter County Sheriff’s Office
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With school doors soon to open, River Road Independent School District held an active shooter demonstration for it’s teachers. Deputies with Potter County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated to teachers what they would see, smell and hear in the event of an active shooter and showed how quickly they respond to an intruder.
KFDA
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Lefors
LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for the City of Lefors has been rescinded. According to the City of Lefors, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water. TCEQ results indicate the water no longer needs to be boiled. If...
abc7amarillo.com
Children of fallen Amarillo police officer receive stuffed bear from non-profit agency
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The four children and two grandchildren of Sergeant Raquel Saunders, a fallen Amarillo police officer, each received a stuffed bear from Blue Line Bears. Saunders died in October after contracting COVID in the line of duty. "Blue Line Bears reached out last fall and offered...
1 arrested after Monday morning incident in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning incident in southwest Amarillo that led to the arrest of one 21-year-old man and the injury of multiple people. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of […]
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
Why Are Amarillo Flea Market Booths All Essentially The Same?
So this weekend, my youngest son and I wanted to hit up the sports card shop and dig for some hidden treasures. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday when we had time to do this and they aren't open on Sundays. We had to move to plan B. See, I'm a...
abc7amarillo.com
3 injured, 1 seriously, in shooting leading to SWAT standoff in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail after a shooting that injured three people, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, and a SWAT standoff on Monday. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa Circle for a possible fight.
KFDA
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County. According to DPS, today at around 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was traveling northbound on FM 2589 and approaching the stop intersection with US 87. A semi, was traveling eastbound on...
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Before You Make A Joke On APD’s Facebook Page, Think Twice
Over the weekend, Amarillo was a pretty busy place. Some of us are getting ready to get kids back in school. Others were trying to soak up the last bit of summer we've got. Some Amarillo officers were given the opportunity to participate in a very special ceremony and celebration.
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
KFDA
Alpha Media Amarillo launches 24/7 Sports station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alpha Media Amarillo launched the Panhandle’s only 24/7 Sports station. The Panhandle Sports Star- 102.9 (KVWE-FM) will carry ESPN Radio, select Amarillo high school football games, The Drive at 5 with two-time Texas sports Writer of the Year, Lance Lahnert, local Sports Nerds Jake Boesen and Allen Roberson and the Dallas Cowboys.
dallasexpress.com
New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo
(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
abc7amarillo.com
Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
TTUHSC Pharmacy students to receive white coats Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center announced that they will host their annual White Coat Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a release, the ceremony will be in the Harrington Auditorium(SOP 100) at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, […]
agdaily.com
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
