Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on Iowa fetal heartbeat bill

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she has filed a motion requesting to lift the injunction of the state's fetal heartbeat bill

In 2018, the legislature moved to outlaw abortion at six weeks of pregnancy and Reynolds signed it into law, but a Polk County District Court judge enjoined the law, which prevents officials from enforcing it. That was based on an Iowa Supreme Court decision, which has since been over-ruled.

Comments / 18

Sharon Till
4d ago

Vote her out! Vote for Deidre DeJear for Iowa Governor!

Reply(5)
21
Barbara Maudsley Scadlock
4d ago

another reason she needs to be voted out!!

Reply(1)
24
Lisa Swartwood
4d ago

she is doing all this stuff to make herself look good as it Is election year... vote her OUT!

Reply(1)
7
