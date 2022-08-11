Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on Iowa fetal heartbeat bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she has filed a motion requesting to lift the injunction of the state's fetal heartbeat bill

In 2018, the legislature moved to outlaw abortion at six weeks of pregnancy and Reynolds signed it into law, but a Polk County District Court judge enjoined the law, which prevents officials from enforcing it. That was based on an Iowa Supreme Court decision, which has since been over-ruled.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .