Browns QB Deshaun Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine

By Claire Geary, Associated Press
 4 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine to avoid missing the 2022 season, AP confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The mention of an increase to eight games from the original six decided by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson follows an appeal from the NFL, led by league commissioner Roger Goodell.

The biggest question is whether the NFL would make this compromise.

The NFL declined to comment on Watson's proposal.

The league is hoping for an indefinite suspension and fine for Watson as a result of his “egregious” and "predatory behavior" toward women.

The appeal will be heard by a former New Jersey attorney general who has experience advising the NFL, Peter C. Harvey. He's been appointed as the designee to hear the appeal of the decision.

With the first preseason game on Friday night, Watson is expected to take snaps under center for the Browns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Watson does play on Friday, it will mark his first game action since 2020 when he was with the Texans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

