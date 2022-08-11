ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 11

tel 1
4d ago

You need legal immigration where people aren’t coming into this country in the thousands overloading our resources cost taxpayers billions costing Americans lives humans trafficking

Reply
10
Don T. Spamme
4d ago

with all the homeless in NYC, you'd think they'd help them first. illegally entering the US is a crime, so I guess crime does pay in NYC.

Reply
10
Steven Dermott
4d ago

no one forced them across the country ,the Biden banana republic has been flying them through out new York state for almost a year..

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Now the Big Apple is too rough for migrants who've fled cartels! NYC Mayor Eric Adams admits more than half those bussed to city from Texas likely fled over 'fear' of serious crime

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has suggested the majority of a busload of immigrants brought from Texas to the Big Apple fled before they arrived over a fear of the city's crime. 'We were led to believe about 40 people should have been on that bus. Only 14 got off,' Adams told a woman organizing the convoy on Friday, in a conversation overheard by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation

The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Jose Rodriguez came to America looking for a brighter future. He ended up a casualty in the political battle over immigration between Texas and New York

Jose Rodriguez was tired, hungry and beaten down when he crossed the border from Mexico into Texas after a two-month journey. He didn’t have money, and he didn’t have many options. Although he had originally hoped to go to Miami, he heard there was a free bus to New York. Officials told him that if he boarded the bus, there’d be help waiting for him.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#New York City Council#New Yorkers
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday

A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy