Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
Goodbye To Political Lawn Signs In Western New York?
The election season is going strong in Western New York. It doesn't matter what political side you land on, the politicians and the messages are in your face around Western New York. From radio ads, to television, direct mail,social media and robo calls, it is impossible to avoid the push to vote for a particular candidate. But there is one form of advertising that has become way too much and we may be seeing the limit.
Buffalo: Next port city for cruise ships?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced early Monday morning she is making efforts to get cruise ships to make an extra stop to Buffalo. Read more here:
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
Get Ready To Watch Method Man And Redman Hit The Stage In WNY
Another dope show is coming to Western New York this month. Hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman will be performing in Lewiston on Saturday, August 27, 2022. They'll be hitting the stage at the Tuscarora Fairgrounds, located at 5446 Walmore Rd. (Behind Jays's Place). Get ready for the biggest smokeout...
'I Got It': An Erie County Fair staple
Many Western New Yorkers come back time-and-time again for one staple at the Erie County Fair every year. That happens to be the “I Got It” tent, everyone’s favorite Bingo-themed game. Read more here:
freightwaves.com
Pitt Ohio adds 4 terminals, begins direct service in New York
Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has begun direct service in New York. The offering is part of a deal recently struck with partner carrier Teal’s Express. Pitt Ohio recently acquired assets from Teal’s, which had been providing it with service in the state since 2016. Under the...
East Aurora’s Most Popular Park Featured On CBS [VIDEO]
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, August 16th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: NYS Office of Cannabis Management grants local licenses to three WNY entities; Buffalo Bills partners with Galbani; Univera Healthcare opens applications for its Health Equity Awards.
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Gov. Hochul announces major waterfront projects in Buffalo
$10 million will go toward rebuilding Wilkeson Pointe, a place Hochul says will be "the real epicenter of activity down on our waterfront."
District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
Enormous List Of Stands Offering Discounted Food At The Fair
When it comes to why people go to the Erie County Fair, the food has to be in the top 3 for a lot of people. Today, you've got a chance to eat more for less. How many times have you gone to the fair JUST to eat the food?
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
Getting you ready for the week ahead August 15-21
We're already halfway through August and summer is wrapping up. Let's get you ready for the week ahead and see what events are happening right here in Western New York.
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
