Niagara Falls, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Goodbye To Political Lawn Signs In Western New York?

The election season is going strong in Western New York. It doesn't matter what political side you land on, the politicians and the messages are in your face around Western New York. From radio ads, to television, direct mail,social media and robo calls, it is impossible to avoid the push to vote for a particular candidate. But there is one form of advertising that has become way too much and we may be seeing the limit.
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
freightwaves.com

Pitt Ohio adds 4 terminals, begins direct service in New York

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has begun direct service in New York. The offering is part of a deal recently struck with partner carrier Teal’s Express. Pitt Ohio recently acquired assets from Teal’s, which had been providing it with service in the state since 2016. Under the...
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

