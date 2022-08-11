Read full article on original website
New Dallas, DeSoto and Richardson superintendents lay out priorities for the new school year
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — As students head back to school across North Texas, a handful of the districts are under new leadership. Last school year, 10 North Texas superintendents announced plans to leave their positions. Most of those districts have already selected superintendents who will lead them into the 2022-2023 school year.
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
DeSoto ISD gets B STAAR rating
DESOTO, Texas — STAAR results are in, and DeSoto is seeing a big improvement over previous years, with a B rating issued to them by the Texas Education Agency. This is an improvement over their previous two ratings in 2018 and 2019, which were a D and a C, respectively.
'We're trying to get creative': How inflation and supply chain woes are impacting Texas school lunches
DENTON, Texas — Inflation, supply chain and labor shortages are impacting school lunches at Denton ISD. "Its probably something nationwide, not just Texas, or North Texas," said Liz Raftery, director of child nutrition for Denton ISD. Raftery told WFAA food distributors and manufacturers are feeling the pinch. "The increased...
Farmers Branch students receive free school supplies to kick off new school year
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — School may have started at Farmers Branch Elementary School last week, but students were given the tools they needed to ensure a successful school year as the second week of the academic calendar got under way. On Monday, the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the TEXAS...
Texas education commissioner talks teacher shortage, district scores and vouchers in visit to Garland
ROWLETT, Texas — Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, the man overseeing public education in the state, visited Garland ISD on Monday as accountability scores for schools and districts were released. Morath, a Garland ISD alum, came to James Back Elementary School to celebrate its rise from a B-rated...
'We care': Community groups gather to greet South Oak Cliff HS students on first day of school
DALLAS — Excitement was on many students' faces as they waited outside South Oak Cliff High School Monday morning. Many students shared hugs and greetings as they prepared to enter the building for a new school year. A large group of supporters looked on. The community members showed up...
DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott weigh in on education, school safety on trips to North Texas
DECATUR, Texas — The packed room of roughly 300 people where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke on Thursday wasn’t in Houston, Austin or Dallas. It was in Decatur, the seat of Wise County, where former President Donald Trump won nearly 85% of the vote in 2020.
New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School
DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
Parents making adjustments to survive high cost of back-to-school shopping, National Retail Federation says
FORT WORTH, Texas — With the first day of school just hours away at Fort Worth ISD, parents rushed to finish last-minute back-to-school shopping on Sunday evening. As families grapple with record-high inflation, buying school supplies for the new school year is painful. Kysha Hall, a Fort Worth resident,...
City of Frisco, Frisco ISD 'move in different directions' over construction of performing arts facility
FRISCO, Texas — After much discussion about bringing a performing arts center to the city of Frisco, the prospective partnership between the city, Frisco ISD and Hall Park is no more. The city said on Thursday the groups were moving "in different directions in their pursuit to develop two...
Dallas ISD initiative adds more Black and Latino male teachers in classrooms
DALLAS — The first day of school is approaching for Dallas Independent School District. Teachers and staff on campuses across DISD are working hard to prepare classrooms for students. ”I love being in the classroom,” said Jerimy Mask, a teacher at Marsalis S.T.E.A.M. Academy. The Richmond, Virginia native...
Man wanted in killing of another man at North Texas youth football game, police say
LANCASTER, Texas — A man was fatally shot during an argument at a youth football game Saturday evening in Lancaster, south of Dallas, police said in a news release. Police identified the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who remained wanted by authorities on Sunday afternoon. The shooting at the...
Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say
DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
Texas man charged for using drone to deliver drugs, contraband to Fort Worth correctional facility, officials say
SMITHVILLE, Texas — A Texas man has been federally charged for allegedly flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Friday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested at his...
Fort Worth pediatrician warning drivers of heat-related illness among children in hot cars
FORT WORTH, Texas — Dr. Priya Bui is sounding the alarm for every driver with kids as passengers. The extreme heat outside can be dangerous to children left in vehicle. As a HSC Health pediatrician, Bui fears the worst-case scenario. "Losing the child. But other than that, you can...
