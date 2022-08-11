ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

DeSoto ISD gets B STAAR rating

DESOTO, Texas — STAAR results are in, and DeSoto is seeing a big improvement over previous years, with a B rating issued to them by the Texas Education Agency. This is an improvement over their previous two ratings in 2018 and 2019, which were a D and a C, respectively.
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School

DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say

DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

