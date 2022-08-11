BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]

LAMONT, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO