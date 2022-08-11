Read full article on original website
Victim of deadly July stabbing identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of […]
KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
Woman killed in 1st Street shooting identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials. Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of […]
Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.
Bear spotted at shopping center in Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained footage of a bear taking a stroll at a Lake Isabella shopping center. The viewer video shows the furry creature walking around, appearing to be lost at the Kern Valley Plaza parking lot Monday morning, near a Vons supermarket store.
Drunk Woman Arrested After 14 Freeway Crash
A drunk woman on DUI probation was arrested Friday after she was involved in a 14 Freeway crash. On early Friday morning, officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) received reports of a crash on the southbound 14 Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Office. near.
San Francisco man identified in deadly stabbing near Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A San Francisco man was identified after deputies found his body stabbed multiple times just north of Arvin in July, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On July 22, Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29 was found on the side of the road at N....
BPD officer allegedly broke man’s ribs, wrist in July 21 assault: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer facing felony assault and vandalism charges allegedly punched a man then kicked him while he was down, breaking multiple bones, according to a court filing. The man reported Officer Damian Romero also smashed lights and a side mirror on his vehicle, causing more than $800 in damage, […]
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
Deputies seek armed robbery suspect, school lockdowns lifted: KCSO
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An armed robbery prompted two elementary schools in Lamont for lockdown Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sherriff's Office. Around 12:40 p.m. deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the area of Santa Ana Street and Main Street in Lamont. Around 1:40 p.m. deputies found a vehicle used in the armed robbery in that area.
Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
Man arrested in connection to 1st Street killing of woman: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on 1st Street in central Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Glenn Jones, 54, for his alleged role in the killing of a woman Friday on 1st Street near Holtby Road. Officers were called to […]
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
