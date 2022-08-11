Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Mural Grant program available to downtown Rochester businesses, properties
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) announced a new Mural Grant program available to downtown businesses and properties. The program offers business and property owners the opportunity to receive up to $5,000 in matching funds for a mural on a public-facing exterior facade. The Mural Grant Program...
KAAL-TV
Fair-time heat nowhere to be found
The Steele County Fair kicks off on Tuesday in Owatonna. Big time heat so often found around fair time is nowhere to be found. For the first day, we'll have some stubborn clouds early but sunshine should take over into the afternoon. Temperatures should respond nicely. Highs will make the mid/upper 70s on the day with a light easterly breeze.
steeledodgenews.com
Everything you’ll need to know about the fair and more
The Steele County fairgrounds in Owatonna will be the place to be August 16 – 21, as we “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022.” The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s biggest county fair, has over 5,000 free exhibits including 200 animals, the FFA Children’s Barnyard, the Great Outdoors Center, and the A-Z Petting Zoo, sponsored by Community Bank Owatonna and R & K Electric, to delight fairgoers. Free entertainment will be found on three outdoor stages and in the beer garden. In addition, 300 indoor commercial exhibits, over 200 outdoor vendors - including 100 food stands, and up to 40 thrilling rides on the Goldstar Amusements midway will be available daily.
KAAL-TV
Harmony is investing $2.5M to provide fiber internet to residents
(ABC 6 News) - Harmony Telephone Company announced on Monday, during a short ceremony at Selvig Park in Harmony, that it is investing $2.5 million to provide fiber internet to city residents. The time has come for residents of the City of Harmony, after seeing MiBroadband and Harmony Telephone Company...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
‘Better Call Saul’ Shot Part of Its Final Season in Rochester, Minnesota
Some famous guests have been spotted around Rochester lately including Gerard Butler at Thursdays Downtown and at the Olmsted County Fair, and Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner were spotted walking downtown, too. Did anyone happen to see Bob Odenkirk in Rochester?. The 'Better Call Saul' star spent at least SOME...
KAAL-TV
Pine Island moves forward with Elk Run development
(ABC 6 News) - Plans for thousands of acres on the Elk Run property in Pine Island have been up in the air for over a decade. Now, in a move leaders say will help them recover from the pandemic, the city is ready to develop the land. "This was...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
KAAL-TV
Hwy 105 project from Iowa border to Austin begins next week
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota DOT (MnDOT) announced the Highway 105 resurfacing project from the Iowa border to Austin will begin Monday, August 22. Motorists should be alert for lane restrictions as crews begin resurfacing the road. Work in Austin will include a detour for approximately two weeks beginning...
KAAL-TV
'We Choose Us' holds People's Democracy Summit in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - A People's Democracy Summit was held in Rochester Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by We Choose Us, a campaign for multiracial democracy in Minnesota, which launched just last Sunday in Rochester. These summits aim to have smaller, more intimate community conversations about building a multiracial...
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years
Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
KAAL-TV
Austin City Council discusses THC regulations
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota passed a law last month allowing the sale and consumption of edible cannabinoid products that include THC as long as they are under 5 milligrams per serving. The Austin city council is discussing these regulations in the city because when Minnesota legalized THC products, they...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
