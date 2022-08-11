Read full article on original website
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
wjbc.com
Epiphany Farms founder: “It’s a little challenging” dealing with record inflation
BLOOMINGTON – Local farmers dealing with high costs are feeling the pinch regarding record inflation. According to Ken Myszka, founder of Epiphany Farms in Downs, inflation is hurting the bottom line. “Everything is up. And so that is obviously affecting us. I think we’re quickly trying to raise our...
hoiabc.com
Mental health concerns might be on the rise in Peoria County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Between the weekends of August 5, and August 12, three suicides or suicide attempts occurred in Peoria County. That number is in line with the typical amount of suicides in a given year, according to Peoria County Coroner Jaime Harwood and Sheriff Chris Watkins. They attribute sudden frequency to random chance.
hoiabc.com
Tempers flare over funding for underpass in Uptown Normal
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Town Council is accepting the federal government’s offer to provide additional funding as inflationary pressures are expected to increase the cost of an underpass in Uptown Normal. However, angry rhetoric preceded the council’s 5-1 vote to receive almost $3.16 million in...
1470 WMBD
Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off
PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King are running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022
Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) are running in the general election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is not running for re-election. Sorensen worked as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities area for nearly 20...
Herald & Review
Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
1470 WMBD
Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
wsiu.org
Carbon is agriculture’s latest money-maker. But is it enough to combat climate change?
If you take an aerial view of Jason Lay’s farm in mid-April, it would look like a green dot amid a sea of brown. That’s because while most farmers around him in Bloomington, Illinois, leave their land fallow in between harvesting and planting corn and soybeans, Jason plants cereal rye — a type of cover crop.
1470 WMBD
Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long
AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
hoiabc.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
geneseorepublic.com
Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects
A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
hoiabc.com
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
hoiabc.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
hoiabc.com
New Beginnings Worship Center hosts back-to-school giveaway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of people showed up to New Beginnings Worship Center for their back-to-school giveaway on Saturday. It was the 13th annual event. The church gave away school supplies, backpacks, bikes, clothing, along with the free dental and physical work. There was also a mobile petting zoo and bounce house for kids to enjoy. The church said this is their way of helping the community during these harsh financial times.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
