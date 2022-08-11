ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Mental health concerns might be on the rise in Peoria County

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Between the weekends of August 5, and August 12, three suicides or suicide attempts occurred in Peoria County. That number is in line with the typical amount of suicides in a given year, according to Peoria County Coroner Jaime Harwood and Sheriff Chris Watkins. They attribute sudden frequency to random chance.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Tempers flare over funding for underpass in Uptown Normal

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Town Council is accepting the federal government’s offer to provide additional funding as inflationary pressures are expected to increase the cost of an underpass in Uptown Normal. However, angry rhetoric preceded the council’s 5-1 vote to receive almost $3.16 million in...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off

PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor

PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long

AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
PEORIA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects

A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in

The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
THOMASBORO, IL
hoiabc.com

India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New Beginnings Worship Center hosts back-to-school giveaway

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of people showed up to New Beginnings Worship Center for their back-to-school giveaway on Saturday. It was the 13th annual event. The church gave away school supplies, backpacks, bikes, clothing, along with the free dental and physical work. There was also a mobile petting zoo and bounce house for kids to enjoy. The church said this is their way of helping the community during these harsh financial times.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
PEORIA, IL

