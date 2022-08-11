ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

wtae.com

3 killed in northern Armstrong County vehicle accident

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people have died in a head-on collision near Parker in northern Armstrong County. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers confirmed three people died in the accident. The accident happened around 6:15 Monday night on Route 368 at North River Avenue in Hovey Township. State police...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
JEANNETTE, PA
YourErie

Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted

A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County

Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Police, postal service warning Bethel Park residents of fraud

The Bethel Park police are alerting citizens of potential phone fraud. Multiple residents have reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an actual member of the police department needing to urgently discuss an "ongoing civil issue." According to the BPPD, the phone call is fraudulent. In a...
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes

PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH, PA

