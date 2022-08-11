Read full article on original website
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident in Steubenville on July 24.
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
wtae.com
3 killed in northern Armstrong County vehicle accident
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people have died in a head-on collision near Parker in northern Armstrong County. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers confirmed three people died in the accident. The accident happened around 6:15 Monday night on Route 368 at North River Avenue in Hovey Township. State police...
Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted
A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
butlerradio.com
More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County
Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
WFMJ.com
Multiple OVI checkpoints to be conducted in Mahoning County weekend of August 19-21
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning to conduct multiple OVI checkpoints throughout the weekend of August 19 through 21. Details on the exact location and time of these checkpoints will be released later in the week. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols throughout Mahoning...
Blight remediation project begins in East Liverpool
The city of East Liverpool is starting a new blight remediation project. Officials hope this will continue the city's revitalization.
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont woman pleads guilty for threats to Westmoreland County judge
A Delmont woman who pleaded guilty to harassing the judge who presided over a family court case she was involved in was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 18 months’ house arrest. Jennifer Gesuale, 43, pleaded guilty this month to three sets of criminal charges, including allegations she...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Police, postal service warning Bethel Park residents of fraud
The Bethel Park police are alerting citizens of potential phone fraud. Multiple residents have reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an actual member of the police department needing to urgently discuss an "ongoing civil issue." According to the BPPD, the phone call is fraudulent. In a...
Two-car crash disturbs traffic in Hubbard
A car and pick-up truck collided in front of the Dunkin' Donuts on State Route 62.
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
Police manning OVI checkpoint arrest man on gun charge
Police manning a drunk driving checkpoint on the South Side late Friday arrested a man on a gun charge.
Comments / 1