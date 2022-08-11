Ballad Health delivers diapers, baby wipes to flood victims

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Ballad Health delivered much-needed supplies to flood victims in Kentucky Thursday.

The hospital system held a collection drive for items like diapers, baby wipes, insulin and other critical supplies. Nurse manager and Southeast Kentucky native Laura Roark told News Channel 11 that seeing the outpouring of support for her community is heartwarming.

“It’s very humbling,” Roark said. “Going back home and seeing what has been affected and seeing what the company that I work for is doing, it’s just humbling.”

Roark’s mother lost her home in the flooding that claimed the lives of at least 37 people.

“It’s different on a personal level, but actually a work level and a corporate level,” Roark said. “It’s just humbling to be a part of Ballad and seeing what they are doing to help others.”

In addition to the donations from the community, Ballad Health made its own donation of medical supplies and medications that will go to a medical office in Letcher County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.