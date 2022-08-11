Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
Meet "Pop" and Wade, friendly faces when you get your mammogram on our new Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His real name is James, but people call him, "Pop." He gave years of his life in service to Jacksonville with JFRD, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as a chaplain. Now Pop and his friend Wade are a team, the first two drivers of the new Buddy...
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
‘Please keep them protected’: Duval students kick off first day, parents talk school safety measures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Duval County students are back to learning in the classroom, safety is a top priority for the district and families. After the tragedy in Uvalde and other violence across the nation, parents want to know if their child will be protected. Antonio Bright dropped off...
News4Jax.com
Rising freshman at UNF is homeless just one week before classes start
The mom of a UNF rising freshman reached out to News4JAX Monday after she found out her son, Jayziel Gonzalez, had nowhere to live -- just one week from the start of classes. And, she said the family lives three hours south of Jacksonville in Davenport. Yadira Lorenzo told us...
News4Jax.com
Corley Peel says goodbye to News4JAX, heads home to be with twin sister who’s battling lung cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an emotional Sunday morning as anchor and reporter Corley Peel said goodbye to viewers and co-workers after five years. But the moment was made a little more special by a surprise TV appearance by Corley’s twin sister Chelsea, who made the long trip from Texas to support her.
News4Jax.com
Duval parents excited as school begins on Monday. These students? Not so much
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the first day of school for public students in Duval County. There was a back-to-school event Sunday afternoon to help kids get ready for the school year. About 200 backpacks were given away and parents were especially excited to send their children off this...
Have you been skipping your mammogram? Sign up for new Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's time to quit skipping your mammogram. Some women said they were scared they'd catch COVID, so they didn't go get checked. But don't fool yourself, skipping your mammogram for one or two years can have serious consequences you don't want. You could wind up with a cancer spreading through your body.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Davinci Micro Fulfillment opening distribution facility in North Jacksonville
Davinci Micro Fulfillment chose Jacksonville’s Airport Industrial Park in North Jacksonville for its sixth location. The company expects to hire 35 to 40 employees over the next 60 days at its 42,000-square-foot warehouse facility under renovation. It did not release the address. Davinci is headquartered in Bound Brook, New...
beckersasc.com
Florida ASC sold for $18.5 million
Southpoint Surgery Center in Jacksonville, Fla., a 34,029-square-foot medical center with a large ASC, has been sold to REIT healthcare for just over $18.5 million. The 13,021-square-foot ASC has four operating rooms, two endoscopy rooms and two procedure rooms, according to a news release sent to Becker's on Aug. 12.
St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk. Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock. “They ask families...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Based Crypto Mining Firm Lake Parime Announces US HQ in Jacksonville, Florida
Lake Parime, a UK-based supplier of cryptocurrency mining equipment, says it will open its first US headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida – a state that has seen migration and businesses boom as people flee high tax and less business-friendly states. Lake Parime said that it plans to open its in-house...
News4Jax.com
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things. The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana...
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
First Coast News
Jacksonville FBI has recovered 7 potential human trafficking victims, including missing minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven potential human traffic victims, including a child, have been saved thanks to an FBI Jacksonville operation. One of the victims who was saved was an "at-risk minor" reported missing from another state in early 2022, officials said. The FBI Jacksonville Division partnered with state and...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
