Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette Area Public Schools sees budget increase for 2022-23 school year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) budget is set to increase for the 2022-23 academic year. At a meeting Monday, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said the district has more money for facilities, hiring and training educators and student mental health. This is in large part due to Michigan’s bipartisan education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission seeks state funding after May flooding
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding, while preparing for winter snow. Recruiting season is underway for temporary winter workers, with the commission reaching out to past employees and putting ads out for new ones. Around 20 temporary employees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
WLUC
How $10M from the state will help Lake Superior fishery
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy:. The bipartisan state budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed July 20 includes a down payment on a solution to one of Michigan’s biggest environmental remediation challenges. A $10 million allocation to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will begin the process of building a 2,000-foot jetty to block the relentless march of millions of tons of “stamp sands” along the bottom of Lake Superior.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Not holding their tongues: Up North restaurants report rise in rude behavior
It’s been a record-breaking summer for Spanglish, a Mexican restaurant in Traverse City. But it hasn’t been without its problems. Co-owner Anna Serrano said some of her customers have been frustrated with wait times. “So you throw your menu on the floor and kind of have a fit...
WLUC
UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
recordpatriot.com
Pet owners beware: Potential parvovirus outbreak, here's where and what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A northern Michigan animal shelter recently posted a public service announcement informing pet owners of a possible parvovirus outbreak. According to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, reports of the outbreak have included Otsego County, Vanderbilt, the City of Gaylord,...
WLUC
Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Detroit News
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns
There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages drop below $4 per gallon
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 9 cents since last week. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the lowest price since April 2022. This price is 77 cents less than this time last month, but still 69 cents more than this time last year. The national average is now at $3.96 per gallon.
Campgrounds close in the Upper Peninsula after large wildfire
A slew of trails and campsites are closed in the Upper Peninsula after a wildfire grew across 10 acres of land on Saturday. Early in the afternoon Saturday, staff at Isle Royale National Park received reports of a large cloud of smoke coming from an area at Three Mile campground, according to a news release on Sunday.
Comments / 0