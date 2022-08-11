ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Marquette Area Public Schools sees budget increase for 2022-23 school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) budget is set to increase for the 2022-23 academic year. At a meeting Monday, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said the district has more money for facilities, hiring and training educators and student mental health. This is in large part due to Michigan’s bipartisan education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.
MARQUETTE, MI
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette County Road Commission seeks state funding after May flooding

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding, while preparing for winter snow. Recruiting season is underway for temporary winter workers, with the commission reaching out to past employees and putting ads out for new ones. Around 20 temporary employees...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

2022 UP State Fair begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

How $10M from the state will help Lake Superior fishery

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy:. The bipartisan state budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed July 20 includes a down payment on a solution to one of Michigan’s biggest environmental remediation challenges. A $10 million allocation to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will begin the process of building a 2,000-foot jetty to block the relentless march of millions of tons of “stamp sands” along the bottom of Lake Superior.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
ISHPEMING, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns

There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages drop below $4 per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 9 cents since last week. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the lowest price since April 2022. This price is 77 cents less than this time last month, but still 69 cents more than this time last year. The national average is now at $3.96 per gallon.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Campgrounds close in the Upper Peninsula after large wildfire

A slew of trails and campsites are closed in the Upper Peninsula after a wildfire grew across 10 acres of land on Saturday. Early in the afternoon Saturday, staff at Isle Royale National Park received reports of a large cloud of smoke coming from an area at Three Mile campground, according to a news release on Sunday.

