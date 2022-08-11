ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC landlord faces $50K fine for installing massive rooftop swimming pool

By Natalie O'Neill, Steven Vago
 4 days ago

Pool party’s over.

A rule-breaking Brooklynite installed a full-sized swimming pool on the roof of a commercial building — and now its landlord is drowning in potential fines, according to the city.

The pool structure is still on the roof at 731 Flushing Ave. in Brooklyn.
Gregory P. Mango
The 4-foot-deep pool holds 60 tons of water.
Gregory P. Mango
The Brooklyn landlord is facing $50,000 dollar fine over the pool.
Gregory P. Mango

The gleaming 480-square-foot pool on the Williamsburg rooftop was drained by officials Tuesday, according to the Department of Buildings.

The owner of the three-story brick complex on Flushing Avenue near Thornton Street faces up to $50,000 in fines for two code violations, a DOB rep told The Post Thursday.

Photos showed the 4-foot-deep, above-ground pool — which holds roughly 60 tons of water — full before occupants’ dip-taking dreams were dashed.

“New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it,” the DOB tweeted . “But please don’t try to build a rooftop swimming pool without first getting permits and hiring professionals to do the job properly.”

The department was alerted by FDNY officials that a “structural stability inspection” was needed at the apartment “due to overloading the roof,” according to city documents, which note the third floor of the building is a kids’ day care center.

The building appeared to be abandoned and the empty Bestway Power Steel brand pool remained on the roof when The Post visited the rooftop Thursday.

A green hose was discarded near the pool and a kids’-size inner tube sat in the drained pool Thursday. Nearby, a sign for a Yeshiva school was posted on a third-floor door.

“It just opened up like a month ago,” Maria Hernandez, an employee of the bakery next door, said of the school.  “They look like kids, kids — 4 to 6 years old.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the building’s landlord had installed the pool or if a building occupant had decided to make a splash.

The DOB was alerted by FDNY officials aboutt a “structural stability inspection” was needed.
Gregory P. Mango
The 480-square-foot pool on the Williamsburg rooftop was drained by officials Tuesday.
Gregory P. Mango

The landlord, who could not be reached by The Post Thursday, is scheduled to make an Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings appearance in December for the maintenance and occupancy violations.

The One and Only
4d ago

Any sane and honest commercial building land lord will have attained a structural addition permit. Common sense dictates such.

#Linus Realestate#Swimming Pool#Landlord#Pool Party#Commercial Building#Drowning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nyc#Brooklynite#Dob#The Post#Fdny#Bestway Power Steel
