ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
Nintendo Shares Encouraging News About Switch Price Increase
Nintendo has shared encouraging news when it comes to potential price increases for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In recent months, some fans have started to become concerned that ongoing inflation could lead to video game platforms like the Switch increasing in price over time. And while Nintendo hasn't yet announced that this is something that it will look to do, it doesn't sound like such a plan is on the horizon whatsoever.
ComicBook
Top AEW Prospect Shoots Down Idea of Working for WWE
Konosuke Takeshita has become one of AEW's hottest prospects over the past year, with impressive TV matches against the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. The 27-year-old star is currently under contract with DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan and has been on an excursion to work in promotions like AEW, Progress, Defy, PWG and GCW. He's currently headed back to Japan to work an upcoming DDT event this weekend, but recently told Cultaholic that he's looking to get back to the United States. And while WWE has changed its creative direction under Paul Levesque, he admitted he has no interest in working for that promotion.
WWE・
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals Reaction to Marvel's Multiverse Plans
Rick and Morty is gearing up to hit Adult Swim next month with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the co-creator behind it all has opened up about how Marvel and other projects are also tackling the idea of the multiverse! The multiverse concept was built into the Adult Swim original animated series' core as a great vehicle for stories and jokes, but soon became a huge part of the storytelling for the series heading into the sixth season. Over the years the multiverse concept has been picking up steam with companies like Disney and their Marvel Studios projects, and series co-creator Justin Roiland has some thoughts about it.
ComicBook
Road Dogg Gives Fans Hope That WWE TV Will Reduce Camera Cuts Under Triple H
When Vince McMahon announced his departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque was placed as both Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, many fans began openly rooting for Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of Television Production, to leave the company as well. Dunn has been producing WWE's television product for decades and the habit of rapid camera cuts and usage of shaky cam has been directly attributed to him. Recent reports have popped up stating Dunn is expected to stick around for a while as no one is currently equipped to take over his position, but there might be some hope that his worst habits will be minimized soon.
WWE・
ComicBook
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Crossover Promo Seemingly Reveals Important Detail
In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite developer Epic Games finally revealed late last week that some kind of Dragon Ball crossover was officially set to be announced. As is typical for any sort of event like this in Fortnite, leaks and rumors about Dragon Ball joining the free-to-play battle royale video game in some capacity have been coming in hot for months. That said, a new bit of promotional material seems to have confirmed an important aspect of the crossover ahead of an official reveal.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: Behind the Building of Film's Incredible Practical Monster Suit
The world of visual effects evolves rapidly with each passing blockbuster released. Nearly 20 years ago, VFX capabilities were just a fraction of what artists have access to now. As such, Lionsgate's Man-Thing feature skipped crafting its swamp monster with a computer-generated model. Instead, the production used a massive practical suit.
ComicBook
PlayStation 5 Restock Rumored to Happen Just in Time for New Release
PlayStation 5 consoles are still proving quite difficult to come by for those who don't yet have one of the consoles, but for those who are still looking and those who are also planning on picking up a new release coming this week, you may be in luck. Another PlayStation 5 restock is rumored to take place this coming weekend at GameStop during which we'll see the PlayStation 5 consoles bundled with Madden NFL 23, the newest Madden game scheduled to launch on August 19th. Those bundles unfortunately come loaded with more than just the console and the game, however, so they may not be quite as attractive for would-be buyers unless you're fine with everything they include.
ComicBook
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
ComicBook
Avengers Preview Reveals Original Black Panther's Death
A new Avengers preview reveals the death of the original Black Panther – a key piece of Marvel lore we haven't seen... until now. The original Black Panther (NAME) is part of the Stone Age Avengers team – until his death, which is revealed in the first issue of the upcoming The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. series by Jason Aaron and artists Kev Walker and Dean White. The new tale of this Prehistoric Avengers squad is supposed to reveal the "true" story of Thor's birth – but it starts on the dark note of Black Panther's death.
ComicBook
The Witcher Reportedly Resumes Filming Season 3's Henry Cavill Scenes
Filming of The Witcher Season 3 has been underway for a while now, but it hit a snag recently due to COVID complications that caused work on the show to temporarily be put on hold. Rumor was that Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix's The Witcher who plays Geralt of Rivia, had tested positive for COVID which would naturally limit what all could be done. Netflix never said definitively who had COVID but did confirm production had been paused, though according to the newest reports, filming has apparently resumed including the filming of Cavill's scenes.
ComicBook
Dragonbane RPG Announced
Free League Publishing has announced plans to release the Swedish RPG Drakar och Demoner in English for the very first time under the title Dragonbane. After purchasing the rights to Drakar och Demoner in 2021, Free League has announced that they will release a new edition for the popular tabletop RPG, which was first released in 1982. The new edition of the game will be based on the original rules for the game and funded via a Kickstarter campaign, which will be released later this month. The game is described as a "mirth and mayhem" roleplaying game, in which both laughs and brutal challenges are commonplace. Adventures are designed with minimal prep time expected.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Preview Sets Up Deadly Fallout From Granolah's Attack
Dragon Ball Super saw Granolah unleash his strongest attack yet with the previous chapter of the series, and an early preview looking to the next chapter of the series is setting the stage for the fallout of such a powerful move! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its climax as the previous chapter saw Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah working together to deal the final blow to Gas. But given as how the Heeter was by far the main threat in the arc overall, there are still some things to work out before the arc can come to an end overall.
ComicBook
Steam Deck Buyers Get Even More Good News From Valve
Valve has shared even more good news with those who have previously pre-ordered a Steam Deck and are waiting to now fully purchase the handheld PC platform. Within the past month, Valve revealed that it would be speeding up production and shipping of the Steam Deck, which meant that buyers would be able to obtain the hardware sooner than previously thought. Now, those orders seem to have been sped up once again as Valve has now announced that shipping is increasing at an even higher rate than once thought.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Title Teases the Manga's Next Character Debut
Dragon Ball Super has been working through its Granolah arc for months now, and at last, it seems the story is at its end. When the manga released its most recent chapter, fans were shown the light as Goku and his friends managed to take down a stubborn villain with Granolah's help. And ahead of this month's chapter release, a title has appeared that has fans questioning whether this arc is really going to end soon.
ComicBook
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
