This Stat About James Harden Is Unbelievable

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

According to StatMuse, (Philadelphia 76ers) James Harden has averaged more points per game over the last five seasons than anyone else in the NBA. The others in the top-4 are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers).

StatMuse: "Most PPG over the last 5 seasons (minimum 200 games): 30.1 — James Harden 28.4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo 27.7 — Steph Curry 27.4 — Damian Lillard"

Harden has averaged 30.1 points per game over the last five seasons, which is absolutely remarkable.

Over that period, he has played for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers.

The Rockets traded him to the Nets during the 2020-21 season, and he was traded to the 76ers during this past season.

In 2018, he won the MVP Award while playing for the Rockets.

Harden began his career as the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State.

He was originally a bench player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they made the NBA Finals in 2012 (but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat).

Right before the 2012-13 season, he was sent to the Rockets in a trade.

He instantly blossomed into a superstar that season, and made his first career All-Star Game.

Since that season, he has made the All-Star Game every single year.

He is now a ten-time NBA All-Star.

Next season, the 76ers will be a team to keep an eye on as they have will have a full year of All-Stars Joel Embiid and Harden.

