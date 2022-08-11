DA: Bellport man convicted of attacking 18-year-old with autism during home invasion

A Bellport man has been convicted of a violent armed home invasion in Shirley during which he attacked an 18-year-old who has autism.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney announced the guilty plea of Miguel Ruiz, 29, Thursday for the incident that took place on May 7, 2021.

Ruiz, who was armed with a gun, and accomplices kicked in the front door of the home while a family was inside sleeping.

Tierney says the family was forced to lay face down on the floor at gunpoint while the crew rummaged through their home.

Ruiz pistol-whipped the teenager, causing lacerations to his face, because he did not respond quick enough to commands.

“We want to make sure that no other family has to ever go through anything like this again by holding Mr. Ruiz responsible for his actions,” Tierney said in a release.

The group fled with a small amount of money and the teenager’s cellphone.

Three of Ruiz’s alleged accomplices were also charged in the burglary.

Ruiz is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on Sept. 26.