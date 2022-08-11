Read full article on original website
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Drake's New Face Tattoo Is For All the Proud Mama's Boys
Drake just took his love for his mother, Sandra Gale, to a new level. The artist posted a video of himself getting a new tattoo on Instagram last night, and let's just say you won't be able to miss it. Tattoo artist Noah Lee posted a video of the star...
Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
50 of Mindy Kaling's Most Experimental Fashion Moments
Mindy Kaling's career as a show creator, actor, producer, and comedian is impressive to say the least, so having a wardrobe that fits the bill and keeps everyone guessing is crucial. Kaling's enthusiasm for expressing herself through vibrant prints and bold colors is undeniable. Whether she's at a press event for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" or walking the red carpet at an award ceremony, the Hollywood star's energy is half emitted through her outfit.
Ellen DeGeneres and More React to Anne Heche's Death: "This Is a Sad Day"
In the wake of Anne Heche's death at the age of 53, stars are paying tribute to the "Six Days, Seven Nights" actor. On Aug. 5, Heche was in a car crash in Los Angeles, and on Aug. 12, her rep confirmed to People that although she's still on life support because she wanted to be an organ donor, she is legally dead in the state of California. People went on to share a statement from the actor's family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Alexis Ohanian Says Serena Williams's Impact on the World Can't Be Overstated
In the wake of announcing that she'll be stepping away from tennis to focus on her family, Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, wants to make sure his wife knows just how influential she is. On Aug. 12, the Reddit founder penned an emotional tribute to Williams highlighting all the ways her career has touched people around the world. According to him, his wife's accomplishments far outweigh his creation of Reddit.
Florence Pugh Confirms Split from Zach Braff: I 'Get a Lumpy Throat When I Talk About It'
Florence Pugh and her longtime boyfriend Zach Braff have ended their relationship, she confirmed in her Harper's Bazaar The Icons Issue cover story on Aug. 16. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor, 26, said she and the "Scrubs" alum, 47, split earlier this year. She told the outlet they subsequently worked on Braff's 2023 film, "A Good Person," together.
Amber Midthunder Explains How Billie Eilish and "Breaking Bad" Influenced "Prey"
The director and lead of "Prey" turned to some surprising pop culture staples for inspiration while making the film, which has become Hulu's most successful premiere to date (breaking a record set by "The Kardashians"). Amber Midthunder, who stars in the prequel to the Predator franchise — which follows the seminal alien's arrival on Earth — tells POPSUGAR "Billie Eilish's music was actually "a really big part of this movie for me."
She-Hulk reactions say the Marvel show is "genuinely hilarious" and "unabashedly weird"
She-Hulk reactions are in, and they praise a weird, fun, and hilarious new Marvel show. The series follows Tatiana Maslany's titular Jennifer Walters, who develops the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner after an accidental blood transfusion. "#SheHulk rules incredibly hard. Feels like the most 'TV show' of Marvel...
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is out for Justice in these exclusive images
After 15 years of struggle to get Black Adam made, Dwayne Johnson, aka The World’s BIGGEST Movie Star, is muscling onto our multiplex screens as the most badass antihero of them all. In the cover story of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), Johnson,...
She-Hulk head writer confirms when the Marvel show is set
She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has confirmed when the new show takes place on the Marvel timeline. The series follows Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters, cousin of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. Gao, speaking to TVLine (opens in new tab), confirmed that She-Hulk is set soon after Shang-Chi and the Legend of...
Tom Holland Explains His Social Media Break: "I Get Caught Up and I Spiral"
Tom Holland made a brief return to social media on Saturday to share with his fans why he hasn't been posting lately. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor revealed that he's been on a mental-health break — and he anticipates it's one that will continue for some time. In a three-minute video posted on Instagram, Holland revealed he finds "Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming."
How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Friendship Turned Into Romance
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been together for over a decade now and have a tendency of keeping their relationship extremely private. The couple first began dating in April 2012 after playing love interests on "That '70s Show" and eventually ended up tying the knot in a top-secret ceremony in July 2015. Along the way, the duo welcomed a baby girl named Wyatt Isabelle, whom Kunis credits for helping her realize "how incredibly selfless I want to be." In December 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Dimitri Portwood.
Karla Souza Says She and Jamie Foxx Salsa Danced Her First Time on "Day Shift"'s Set
Netflix's "Day Shift" isn't your average vampire-hunting movie, and film star Karla Souza can attest to that. The "How to Get Away With Murder" alum stars in the action sci-fi-comedy as Audrey, a ruthless, ancient vampire boss who just so happens to be San Fernando Valley's most powerful real-estate agent, too.
Anirudh Pisharody Says Joining "Never Have I Ever" Felt Like "Being the New Kid at School"
In our Q&A series "POPSUGAR Crush," we get to know some of our favorite celebs' more intimate details — from their first celebrity crush to the best love advice they've ever received. This month, we're crushing on "Never Have I Ever" star Anirudh Pisharody. "Never Have I Ever" is...
Mindy Kaling and the "Never Have I Ever" Cast Declare Whether They're Team Paxton or Team Ben
"Never Have I Ever" finally returned for season three on Aug. 12 and, of course, Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) never-ending love triangle is the source of more drama. We've watched Devi go back and forth between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the first two seasons of the teen series as she's tried to balance her love life to no avail. However, season three introduces a new face to her rotation: Des (played by Anirudh Pisharody) — a "really hot Indian guy," creator Mindy Kaling previously teased, who briefly dates our leading lady. Though their short-lived relationship puts Devi back at square one, the end of season three teases hopes for rekindled feelings between either her and Paxton or frenemy Ben.
Mindy Kaling Says She'd "Absolutely" Consider a "Never Have I Ever" Spinoff
Season three of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" may have only premiered on Aug. 12, but we're already thinking about the future of the series. The Maitreyi Ramakrishnan-led teen dramedy will end with a fourth and final season sometime in 2023 as Devi heads into her senior year of high school. Though we don't know many plot details yet, Mindy Kaling is being transparent about why she decided to cap off her creation after four seasons.
The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Cast: 40 Years Later
Released on Aug. 13, 1982, Fast Times at Ridgemont High featured a cast comprising almost entirely unknown young actors portraying the film’s high school-age characters. Many notable actors were up for roles in the film but ultimately didn't make the final cast. Tom Hanks, then a TV star who hadn't yet made the transition into movies, was considered for the role of Brad Hamilton. Jodie Foster was reportedly up for the role of Stacy Hamilton but instead wanted to focus on her studies at Yale. Actress Justine Bateman was offered the part of Linda Barrett but had to turn it down so she could accept a role on the sitcom Family Ties. And Jeff Spicoli, the character that made Sean Penn a star, nearly went to another '80s icon: Matthew Broderick.
Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien Improvised "Not Okay"'s Most Outrageous Lines
In the new Hulu movie "Not Okay," Zoey Deutch plays a wannabe influencer, Danni, whose lie about attending a writing retreat in Paris turns into a lie about surviving a terrorist attack there. The reason for her initial lie? She's desperate to impress her coworker Colin, a successful influencer played by the hilarious Dylan O'Brien. Deutch and writer-director Quinn Shephard tell POPSUGAR that some of the characters' funniest moments were actually improvised by the pair of actors.
