Brevard, NC

Business and recreational areas go BearWise in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have announced the first business and first recreation area to be recognized as BearWise in North Carolina. BearWise is a national program that shares ways to prevent conflicts with black bears, provides resources to resolve problems with black bears and encourages community initiatives to keep black bears wild. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Camp Merrie-Woode have both taken the pledge to be BearWise, and it shows in their commitment.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
Fuel prices continue to fall but that may change for some this week

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
