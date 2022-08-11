Read full article on original website
Business and recreational areas go BearWise in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have announced the first business and first recreation area to be recognized as BearWise in North Carolina. BearWise is a national program that shares ways to prevent conflicts with black bears, provides resources to resolve problems with black bears and encourages community initiatives to keep black bears wild. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Camp Merrie-Woode have both taken the pledge to be BearWise, and it shows in their commitment.
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
my40.tv
Small food bank in Asheville aims to make big impact on those fighting hard battles
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A small food bank is making a large impact helping some fight a lengthy health battle. Behind Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, in a small white building is Loving Food Resources food bank, focusing on helping folks with HIV/AIDS. There are three longtime volunteers who have been there about thirty years.
my40.tv
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
my40.tv
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
my40.tv
Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
my40.tv
Students, families kick off school year with free back to school 'bash' in Madison County
Madison County is welcoming students back to class in a major way. Several vendors and organizations teamed up for a Back-to-School Bash at the Madison County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 13. The event featured food, inflatables, games and prizes -- all at no cost to attendees. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners on Reynolds Mountain in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer Hatteras Sky for the project called Robinhood on Beaverbrook Road...
my40.tv
$850,000 housing request for Restaurant Court heads to Asheville housing committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Housing Opportunities is requesting an $850,000 Housing Trust Fund loan from the city of Asheville. The proposed development on Restaurant Court would include 50 to 60 affordable units near Tunnel Road. Twenty percent of the units would be reserved for young adults who are aging out of foster care.
my40.tv
Advocates call for more daycare options inside Buncombe County homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new push for more daycare options inside homes. These family childcare homes can take up to five kids each. But, there are regulations and steps for homes to be licensed by the state for childcare. There used to be more than 100 of...
my40.tv
State leaders share $8 million flood recovery plan during Haywood County meeting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Fred, a plan on how to spend nearly $8 million in recovery funds is underway. On Monday night, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Office of Recovery and Resiliency held a public comment meeting in Haywood County to discuss a proposed plan.
my40.tv
Calling all artists: Bear Shadow music festival launches poster contest
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — If you have an eye for design, you could earn some money. The organizers of the third annual Bear Shadow music festival are now taking entries for their poster contest. The festival is set for April 2023 in Highlands. The winning artist will get a...
my40.tv
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
my40.tv
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
my40.tv
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
my40.tv
'The need has probably never been higher': Buncombe leaders seek federal funds for housing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders are eyeing federal funding to help boost affordable housing options in Western North Carolina. County leaders are in the process of applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Neighborhood Revitalization funds. “We expect our work would be more scattered...
my40.tv
Fuel prices continue to fall but that may change for some this week
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
