Virginia Beach, VA

WTKR

Former Cavalier Robinson joins ODU men's basketball staff

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Following the departure of assistant coach Bryant Stith, Jeff Jones is turning to another former player to help him guide the latest group of Monarchs. Jones announced on Monday that Jamal Robinson has been named an assistant coach on his staff. Robinson played for Jones at Virginia and went onto enjoy a 13-year professional career.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Beach, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton remains hungry after 11-win season

No one needs to tell Hampton first-year coach Steve Sciullo about the importance of an offensive line. The former NFL lineman knows the front five is the anchor of any offense. “It’s super important,” Sciullo said, “for those guys to jell.”. Hampton enters the 2022 season with...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSET

Missing Norfolk teen found in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old Norfolk girl went missing on August 3. Almost two weeks later she was found over 2,000 miles away in Arizona. Kadence Morrell was last seen on August 3, and five days later Norfolk Police posted they are concerned for her safety and asking the public for help finding her.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

The U.S. Army TRADOC Band on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The United States Army TRADOC Band french horn player Sergeant Hunter Payne and vocalist Specialist Maya Rodriguez join Coast Live to discuss their upcoming final concert of the season. Thank you for your service and sharing your talents!. See the TRADOC Band's Final concert!. August 18,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton infielder finds pop over summer

During his first two seasons as Hampton’s starting second baseman, Anthony Bucci was known as a flashy fielder without much pop in his bat. He has gone hardcore to change that. Bucci, who is entering his senior year, turned himself into a more formidable presence at the plate this...
HAMPTON, VA
WTOP

Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Local Non-Profit “ The Pink Ride” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Lori Aitkenhead discusses The Pink Ride’s mission and shares details on an upcoming motorcycle ride that supports women fighting breast cancer. To schedule a free mammogram, call 757-312-6400. You can help the "The Pink Ride" win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

