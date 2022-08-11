Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Maury using pain of 2021 state title loss as fuel for 2022
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - Even eight months removed from the game, Maury football players vividly recall the final play of the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 5 state championship game against Stone Bridge. "I remember seeing the quarterback roll out and then he bombed it," senior lineman Isaiah Whitehurst...
WTKR
Former Cavalier Robinson joins ODU men's basketball staff
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Following the departure of assistant coach Bryant Stith, Jeff Jones is turning to another former player to help him guide the latest group of Monarchs. Jones announced on Monday that Jamal Robinson has been named an assistant coach on his staff. Robinson played for Jones at Virginia and went onto enjoy a 13-year professional career.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020. If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign. It keeps on changing, all while making...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton remains hungry after 11-win season
No one needs to tell Hampton first-year coach Steve Sciullo about the importance of an offensive line. The former NFL lineman knows the front five is the anchor of any offense. “It’s super important,” Sciullo said, “for those guys to jell.”. Hampton enters the 2022 season with...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home
This is the story of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jack Shelton Brown, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, and WAVY-TV's exclusive report on the Dignified Transfer of his remains.
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
WSET
Missing Norfolk teen found in Arizona
NORFOLK, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old Norfolk girl went missing on August 3. Almost two weeks later she was found over 2,000 miles away in Arizona. Kadence Morrell was last seen on August 3, and five days later Norfolk Police posted they are concerned for her safety and asking the public for help finding her.
WTKR
The U.S. Army TRADOC Band on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The United States Army TRADOC Band french horn player Sergeant Hunter Payne and vocalist Specialist Maya Rodriguez join Coast Live to discuss their upcoming final concert of the season. Thank you for your service and sharing your talents!. See the TRADOC Band's Final concert!. August 18,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton infielder finds pop over summer
During his first two seasons as Hampton’s starting second baseman, Anthony Bucci was known as a flashy fielder without much pop in his bat. He has gone hardcore to change that. Bucci, who is entering his senior year, turned himself into a more formidable presence at the plate this...
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
On the chopping block: Navy wants to remove 400 trees from neighborhoods near Chambers Field
Residents in three Northside neighborhoods learned this week that the Navy wants to remove about 400 trees that present "an immediate safety risk for aircraft" using Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk.
WTOP
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
sancerresatsunset.com
Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
WTKR
Local Non-Profit “ The Pink Ride” on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Lori Aitkenhead discusses The Pink Ride’s mission and shares details on an upcoming motorcycle ride that supports women fighting breast cancer. To schedule a free mammogram, call 757-312-6400. You can help the "The Pink Ride" win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by...
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
