Community learns history at John Wood Mansion in unique way

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Community members in Quincy were able to take a tour inside of the John Wood Mansion and meet several prominent figures from our nations history. The historical society of Quincy and Adams County hosted the event. Visitors had the opportunity to take a trip back...
Ulysses S. Grant plaque rededication takes place at Quincy's riverfront

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Community members and leaders gathered at Clat Adams Park in Quincy for a rededication of the Ulysses S. Grant marker at the park. The plaque marks the spot where General Ulysses S. Grant and his troops crossed the Mississippi River to pursue Confederate troops during the Civil War.
QPD Blotter for August 15, 2022

Justin M Reid (34) for FTA PTR at 1001 N 24th. Lodged. Terry D Johnson, 51, Quincy for No Valid DL and Operating Uninsured at 13th and Spring. NTA. Jason A Priest (49) Quincy for Lamps on Bicycles at 5th and Hampshire. PTC.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn

It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
BBB gives 'F' rating to Mexico online ammunition dealer

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a warning about an online ammunition retailer in Mexico, MO. The BBB received several complaints about Anatolian Arms LLC. Many of the complaints on the BBB's website come from customers who put in orders for several hundreds of dollars worth of ammunition only to get nothing.
Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
Hannibal man arrested after explosive device investigation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal, Missouri man is facing charges after law enforcement says they found explosive devices at a local home. The investigation began on Saturday when Hannibal Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) went to search a home in the 800 block of Hayward Street.
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Two women accused of burglary, theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department conducted an investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence, which led to the arrest of Joshua E. Rickey, 33, of Hannibal. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Hannibal Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) served...

