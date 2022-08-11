Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Community learns history at John Wood Mansion in unique way
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Community members in Quincy were able to take a tour inside of the John Wood Mansion and meet several prominent figures from our nations history. The historical society of Quincy and Adams County hosted the event. Visitors had the opportunity to take a trip back...
khqa.com
Ulysses S. Grant plaque rededication takes place at Quincy's riverfront
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Community members and leaders gathered at Clat Adams Park in Quincy for a rededication of the Ulysses S. Grant marker at the park. The plaque marks the spot where General Ulysses S. Grant and his troops crossed the Mississippi River to pursue Confederate troops during the Civil War.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade to get $2.4 million state Main Street grant; Pittsfield getting $2.8 million for work on Monroe Street
QUINCY — The second time was the charm. In 2020, The City of Quincy Quincy applied for a $1.03-million IDOT grant to help pay for the Sixth Street Promenade, but it was rejected. But today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Quincy was of several communities to receive part of...
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 15, 2022
Justin M Reid (34) for FTA PTR at 1001 N 24th. Lodged. Terry D Johnson, 51, Quincy for No Valid DL and Operating Uninsured at 13th and Spring. NTA. Jason A Priest (49) Quincy for Lamps on Bicycles at 5th and Hampshire. PTC.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group announces opening of milk depot for infants in need
QUINCY — In partnership with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes, Quincy Medical Group is opening a new milk depot. The milk depot will be located at the QMG Women’s Health Center on the second floor of QMG’s 1118 Hampshire location. The milk...
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
khqa.com
BBB gives 'F' rating to Mexico online ammunition dealer
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a warning about an online ammunition retailer in Mexico, MO. The BBB received several complaints about Anatolian Arms LLC. Many of the complaints on the BBB's website come from customers who put in orders for several hundreds of dollars worth of ammunition only to get nothing.
Toddler struck, killed in Missouri during U-turn
A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
muddyrivernews.com
Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat
QUINCY — A recent investigation by the Chicago Tribune says more than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — are drinking tap water with toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
newschannel20.com
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
khqa.com
Hannibal man arrested after explosive device investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal, Missouri man is facing charges after law enforcement says they found explosive devices at a local home. The investigation began on Saturday when Hannibal Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) went to search a home in the 800 block of Hayward Street.
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
khqa.com
Two women accused of burglary, theft
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Illinois women are behind bars facing multiple charges including theft and burglary. On July 31, 2022, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a burglary that took place at a home located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop. So far two women have been...
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
KFVS12
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department conducted an investigation into the manufacture and possession of explosive devices at a local residence, which led to the arrest of Joshua E. Rickey, 33, of Hannibal. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Hannibal Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) served...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
