ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Appleton students get creative with 'Paint the City' mural project

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new summer school course offered in Appleton is giving high school students the opportunity to express their creativity. The course is called "Paint the City," where 18 students work with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on N. Oneida Street, on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Bonduel backpedals on decision to sell village library

BONDUEL (WLUK) -- The 'For Sale' sign in front of the Bonduel Branch Library is moving out. The Shawano County Library posted on Facebook Monday that the branch is no longer for sale. The change comes after a surprise decision to sell the village's library last week. The library will...
BONDUEL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Manitowoc, WI
Education
Fox11online.com

Green Bay seeking public feedback on proposed Larsen Road Bridge project

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is seeking feedback from community members about the proposed replacement of the Larsen Road Bridge over Beaver Dam Creek. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and is expected to last two to three months. During construction, Larsen Road between...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves

(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Human Resources
Fox11online.com

Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
GURNEE, IL
Fox11online.com

Lodge Kohler invites public to celebrate 5th anniversary in Titletown

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lodge Kohler is celebrating five years in the Titletown district, and you're invited to the party!. A public reception will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include live music, appetizers and cocktail samples. General Manager...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Traffic now flows two ways on several streets in downtown Manitowoc. The traffic conversion happened early Monday morning on Eighth, 10th and 11th streets, between Washington Street and Waldo Boulevard. The traffic used to flow from north to south along 11th to Tenth, and south to north...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect in church standoff competent for trial

APPLETON (WLUK) - A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday. James Cooper, 33, faces four counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the May 19 incident. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. No trial date has been set.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victim identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
GREENVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect in Green Bay murder sentenced for drug crimes

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an attorney for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Judge rules DNA evidence will be allowed at trial for suspect in East River Trail attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – DNA evidence tying Miles Cruz to the scene of an attack of a woman on a De Pere trail will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled Monday. Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including attempted homicide, first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation for the Oct. 5 incident. Under Wisconsin law, 17-year-olds are prosecuted in adult court for criminal cases. He is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 24.
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy