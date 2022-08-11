Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin teachers hoping to "Clear the List" of school supplies in classrooms
(WLUK) -- As the new school year approaches, many teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. School funding typically doesn't fund the extras needed to personalize a classroom. So teachers have long spent their own money on extra supplies, but a social media trend is offering help to the educators.
Appleton students get creative with 'Paint the City' mural project
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new summer school course offered in Appleton is giving high school students the opportunity to express their creativity. The course is called "Paint the City," where 18 students work with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on N. Oneida Street, on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli.
Roofing company gives Appleton veteran new roof as part of national program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Security-Luebke Roofing is making a difference for a U.S. Navy veteran. The Northeast Wisconsin company is putting on a roof for veteran James Vanlinn at his home in Appleton. It comes as part of the National Roof Deployment Project, an effort to recognize veterans for their work.
Bonduel backpedals on decision to sell village library
BONDUEL (WLUK) -- The 'For Sale' sign in front of the Bonduel Branch Library is moving out. The Shawano County Library posted on Facebook Monday that the branch is no longer for sale. The change comes after a surprise decision to sell the village's library last week. The library will...
Green Bay seeking public feedback on proposed Larsen Road Bridge project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is seeking feedback from community members about the proposed replacement of the Larsen Road Bridge over Beaver Dam Creek. Construction is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and is expected to last two to three months. During construction, Larsen Road between...
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
Historic barn compliments artwork at Woodwalk Gallery near Egg Harbor
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Woodwalk Gallery bills itself as a way to highlight art in Door County, while using a 130-year-old barn in the process. The new owners say the site has a lot to offer. When Josyln Villalpando and her husband Matt first saw Woodwalk Gallery, they say...
Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
Lodge Kohler invites public to celebrate 5th anniversary in Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lodge Kohler is celebrating five years in the Titletown district, and you're invited to the party!. A public reception will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include live music, appetizers and cocktail samples. General Manager...
'This is a quiet neighborhood': Appleton residents react to officer-involved shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. "We were sitting watching TV...
Manitowoc streets shift to two-way traffic
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Traffic now flows two ways on several streets in downtown Manitowoc. The traffic conversion happened early Monday morning on Eighth, 10th and 11th streets, between Washington Street and Waldo Boulevard. The traffic used to flow from north to south along 11th to Tenth, and south to north...
Suspect in church standoff competent for trial
APPLETON (WLUK) - A man who allegedly fired shots in the air and held police at bay at a church is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday. James Cooper, 33, faces four counts, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the May 19 incident. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. No trial date has been set.
'Fentanyl is the leading cause': Winnebago County sees increase in overdose deaths
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- For the second year in a row, Winnebago County is reporting an uptick in overdose deaths. The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) team released its annual report, sharing statistics, trends and recommendations to prevent overdoses and deaths in the future. According to the report, 41...
Green Bay homicide victim identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
Suspect in Green Bay murder sentenced for drug crimes
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an attorney for...
Judge rules DNA evidence will be allowed at trial for suspect in East River Trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – DNA evidence tying Miles Cruz to the scene of an attack of a woman on a De Pere trail will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled Monday. Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including attempted homicide, first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation for the Oct. 5 incident. Under Wisconsin law, 17-year-olds are prosecuted in adult court for criminal cases. He is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 24.
