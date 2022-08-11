ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

94.5 PST

What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know

TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark to Launch Outdoor Dining Initiative

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 15, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City of Newark will kick off its Summer Outdoor Dining Initiative “Taste of Newark” on Sunday, August, 21 at two locations. It will continue on Sunday, September 4, and Sunday, September 18. On those three Sundays, restaurants on Ferry Street and Mulberry Street will be allowed to extend their outdoor dining into the street, from noon to 9:00pm. On these dates, these corridors will be temporarily closed off to traffic to create outdoor open dining space.
NEWARK, NJ
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
therealdeal.com

Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain

An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire

A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed. By 2:33...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand

A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Garage fire spreads to 7 N.J. condominiums, leaving 3 uninhabitable, police say

A fire on Saturday left three condominiums uninhabitable on Chelsea Circle in Raritan Township, police confirmed on Monday. Firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a fire inside the garage of one of the units, police said. The fire quickly spread throughout the unit and to connecting units. A total of seven units were damaged, and three were deemed uninhabitable.
RARITAN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop

A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
