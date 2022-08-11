(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 15, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City of Newark will kick off its Summer Outdoor Dining Initiative “Taste of Newark” on Sunday, August, 21 at two locations. It will continue on Sunday, September 4, and Sunday, September 18. On those three Sundays, restaurants on Ferry Street and Mulberry Street will be allowed to extend their outdoor dining into the street, from noon to 9:00pm. On these dates, these corridors will be temporarily closed off to traffic to create outdoor open dining space.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO