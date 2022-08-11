ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Policy Exec Argues Against Forced-Labor Trade Tools

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gk6g9_0hE0WJxe00

As the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) prepares to pin down its first dedicated trade strategy to combat forced labor , the nation’s largest business lobbying group warned that prioritizing enforcement of import restrictions could have “limited effectiveness” in tackling the root causes of modern slavery.

“The eradication of forced labor is a responsibility shared across multiple U.S. government agencies,” John Murphy, president for international policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce , wrote in a letter dated Aug. 3 about the “abhorrent” practice. “Relevant government agencies should prioritize diplomatic tools and collaboration with industry and partner governments to ensure the absence of forced labor in supply chains. Import restrictions, whether via a USTR-led trade agreement or CBP [Customs and Border Protection] enforcement actions, should be a last resort, not the primary tool.”

Responding to USTR’s public comment period, which closed last week, Murphy said that the Biden administration needs to “encourage, not disincentivize” the significant supply-chain mapping and due-diligence investments that many companies have made, as well as “transparency and collaboration” with the industry on tools and technologies that provide verifiable data.

Harmonizing compliance and reporting requirements with the Department of Homeland Security, CBP and others will also help allocate resources toward “addressing the problem of forced labor practices without adding unnecessarily to compliance burdens,” he said. By creating a consensus among partners and allies, he added, the administration can ensure the efficacy of policies while safeguarding fairness in competition and trade.

Murphy argued that due-diligence and reporting requirements must be “flexible and practicable,” outlining objectives without “overly prescriptive obligations.” Trade agreements stemming from this strategy, he said, should incorporate “improved mechanisms” for collaborating with industry while aligning with existing regulatory and supply chain disclosure requirements. Any due diligence-related rules should likewise dovetail with international standards such as the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy, to collectively articulate “internationally agreed upon responsibilities for business conduct.”

“We encourage USTR to work with other agencies and take a comprehensive approach to the issue, including through the use of diplomacy, aid and other incentives—not just trade barriers,” Murphy wrote. “Accordingly, we hope the administration utilizes trade-restrictive tools and Withhold Release Orders only when other tools prove ineffective.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, whose members include Amazon, Target and Walmart, also counseled patience, saying that efforts to eliminate forced labor take “significant” time and investment and “cannot be put in place overnight.” It also urged the White House to encourage other governments to beef up their own domestic measures protecting workers from “harmful” recruitment and employment practices.

“In many cases, companies are expected to regulate suppliers’ behaviors where governments have failed to do so effectively,” Murphy said. “This poses major challenges as companies cannot address state-sponsored forced labor on their own. However, they can effectively influence private entities. Therefore, we reiterate that combatting forced labor and ensuring that it has no place in global supply chains requires regular and meaningful collaboration between business and government.”

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai first revealed that a strategy was in the works at the convening of the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking in January. The scheme, she said, was part of the Biden administration’s broader National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking, a “priority effort” to end human trafficking and forced labor in global supply chains. This includes monitoring the nation’s forced labor obligations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and contributing expertise in the implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act .

“Eradicating forced labor is not just a moral imperative, but an economic necessity. Doing so also helps protect workers from unfair competition and raises global labor standards,” Tai said. “In order to prevent this human exploitation, and protect the 25 million individuals—including women and children—forced to work against their will in harsh conditions, we need to come together as a global community and create collective action.”

Developing the strategy will include a “thorough” interagency review of existing trade policies and tools that fight forced labor, including forced child labor, to “determine areas that may need strengthening and gaps that need to be filled,” she said. USTR will use this assessment to “establish objectives, priorities, new tools, and key action items to advance our goals.” The process, Tai said, would be an inclusive one that includes input from stakeholders such as labor organizations, civil society, survivors and the private sector.

“At USTR, we are committed to using trade policy to support and empower workers in the United States and around the world,” she added. “I am committed to working with our trade partners to create a fair, rules-based international trading system where the use of forced labor in traded goods and services, including forced child labor, becomes a thing of the past.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

‘Now Is the Time’ to Explore Non-China Alternatives, Experts Say

Click here to read the full article. Brands reliant on China imports should considering diversifying, experts at the Sourcing at Magic trade show said on Monday. Panelists offered a look ahead at the 2023 sourcing landscape, which they expect will bring continued supply chain challenges and trade headwinds. “If it’s coming from China, you’re going to have a problem—at least for the next year,” California Fashion Association president Ilse Metchek told attendees. “Politics be damned, there’s nothing you can do about it. So as for alternatives, now is the time to explore them.” The passage of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, signed...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Brands Urged Not to ‘Disengage Abruptly’ from Sri Lanka

Organizations representing many of the world’s biggest brands and retailers have expressed their solidarity with Sri Lanka’s garment industry, which is girding its loins for a drop in orders amid the island nation’s worst financial and political crisis in decades. In a letter dated Tuesday, American Apparel & Footwear Association president and CEO Steve Lamar applauded the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF)’s “relentless efforts” to keep workers “employed, safe and healthy” during an unprecedented time. “Your continued work has kept the industry moving forward, preserved jobs in Sri Lanka’s garment industry and supported the Sri Lankan economy through these extremely difficult times,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

North Carolina Textile Execs Talk Made in America With Rep. Manning

North Carolina textile executives spanning the fiber, yarn, fabric and finished product textile industries participated in a roundtable discussion with Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) on Tuesday, discussing the achievements and competitiveness of the domestic industry and outlining priority issues in Washington that impact their operations. The roundtable discussion, hosted by Unifi Inc. and sponsored by the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), was held at Unifi’s headquarters in Greensboro, N.C. North Carolina is the second largest state employer of textile-related jobs, with more than 30,000 jobs in 2021, according to U.S. government data. The state’s $2.7 billion in textile-related exports leads...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Sourcing Journal

Dollar General, Walmart, Target Fined for Charging Customers Wrong Prices

Click here to read the full article. As many as 61 stores in North Carolina paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for price-charging errors at checkout in the second quarter this year, according to state inspectors. Nineteen Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General locations, six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined. Additional retail stores fined included four Advance Auto Parts, as well as individual Pet Supplies Plus, Compare Foods and Petsmart locations. Two of the Dollar General stores had to pay fines of $15,000 each. An initial inspection at a Charlotte location in November 2021 found a 24-percent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sourcing Journal

Brooks Running Back to Meeting Demand After Vietnam Factory Closures

With supply chain difficulties finally improving, Brooks Running began to meet demand once again in May, keeping the company on track to grow revenue in the double digits this year. Brooks saw revenue increase 11 percent in the second quarter, it said Thursday. The double-digit performance represented an improvement from the first quarter, when it experienced a slight sales decline, according to The NPD Group. The Berkshire Hathaway-owned brand does not release an earnings report and so did not officially comment on its Q1 sales. Brooks CEO Jim Weber did, however, admit in April that last year’s factory closures in Vietnam “caused...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#Forced Labor#Global Trade#Labor Rights#Forced Labor Trade Tools#Ustr
Sourcing Journal

Federal Apparel Fraud Crackdown Nets $11 Million

The U.S. federal government closed the book on a pair of fraud lawsuits involving two apparel business ordered to pay $11.2 million combined. VE Source, a company that sources and manufactures performance apparel for military, law enforcement and first responders, owes the government $7.6 million as part of its settlement. According to the complaint, the New Jersey business falsely claimed to be eligible for government contracts intended for small businesses owned and operated by disabled veterans. New York-based men’s apparel retailer and wholesaler Luchiano Visconti, meanwhile, will pay $3.64 million for falsely underreporting the value of apparel imported from overseas to avoid...
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

‘Heady Days’ of Cargo Growth ‘Quickly Receding’

Click here to read the full article. After a record-setting spring, cargo imports at major U.S. container ports are expected to slow significantly for the rest of the year, but 2022 should still see a net gain over 2021, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released Monday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates. “Retail sales are still growing, but the economy is slowing down and that is reflected in cargo imports,” said Jonathan Gold, vice president for supply chain and customs policy at the NRF. “Lower volumes may help ease congestion at some ports, but others...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Victory Upheld by Appeals Court in Trademark Dispute

Lululemon once again emerged victorious in its years-long trademark battle with the California activewear brand Aliign last week. Aliign Activation Wear originally sued the Vancouver yoga wear company in April 2020 for using the word “Align” in connection to activewear. It accused Lululemon of trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition and sought an order compelling it to cease using words similar to its own “Aliign” mark and to pay damages of more than $20 million. A California federal court ruled against Aliign last summer. The California business filed to appeal the decision in July 2021. The 9th U.S. Circuit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Cone Denim Grows Partnership with Hemp Innovator BastCore

Cone Denim has expanded its partnership with hemp processing innovator BastCore, following the former’s recently launched U.S. Hemp Collection. BastCore has created patent-pending technology and a proprietary process that produces clean, mechanically processed, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified and U.S. Department of Agriculture bio-preferred hemp fiber out of its operation in Montgomery, Ala. “Cone is extremely proud to work closely with an industry-recognized company like BastCore as we advance our commitment to provide more sustainable, alternative fiber options to our denim community,” Cone Denim president Steve Maggard said. “With a shared goal of pushing new sustainability levels, our partnership with BastCore is creating exciting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sourcing Journal

Amid Sourcing Shift, Delta Galil Reducing China Manufacturing

Sales for the second quarter at Delta Galil reached record levels for the sixth consecutive quarter, increasing 8 percent to $491.3 million. In a Nutshell: Delta Galil Industries, a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate apparel, leisurewear, activewear and denim, on Monday said it is focused on realigning its manufacturing footprint to improve production flexibility and efficiencies, while reducing its manufacturing presence in China. As a result, during the second quarter the company ceased operations at Bogart’s Shenzhen Factory and moved its operating activity to a new factory in Vietnam. The company recorded a $5.5 million expense during...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: RTR Picks Google Cloud, Walmart Nabs Volt, Quiet Platforms Adds Delivery Network

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Assortment optimization Walmart/Volt Systems Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with on-demand visibility into merchandising resources, for an undisclosed sum. The application is built to deliver current store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence for suppliers to plan, forecast and optimize product assortment. I aims to give customers a more seamless omnichannel shopping experience, with reduced friction from fewer out-of-stocks. The deal affirms Walmart’s continued investment in technology in an effort to better anticipate customer demand. Walmart says it is acquiring Volt Systems...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Strike at Britain’s Biggest Container Port Poses New Supply Chain Blow

Click here to read the full article. Contract talks on Monday failed to reach a resolution on wages for nearly 2,000 dockworkers at the Port of Felixstowe as shippers and carriers brace for an eight-day strike later this month. Companies now face yet another wrinkle in global supply chains with the strike, the first at Felixstowe since 1989, scheduled for Aug. 21-29 at Britain’s largest container port. “We are disappointed and regret that, despite our best efforts, we have still been unable to reach an agreement with the hourly branch of Unite [union],” the port said in a statement Tuesday. The port sweetened...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

G-Star Raw’s New Collaboration Examines the Science of Art

G-Star Raw released the third installation in its ongoing “The Art of Raw” project, tapping multidisciplinary artist Lenny Stöpp to upcycle denim waste into furniture. To create the furniture series “Fluff Stacks,” the Dutch denim brand said Stöpp created his own “denim recipe” by mixing water, starch and denim scraps in an industrial pulp machine to create a brand-new material. After pressing the denim pulp into molds, the artist thoroughly dried the material before he assembled the components into the final pieces. The result is a side table, stool and lamp with unique denim character. The Art of Raw is G-Star Raw’s art...
DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Ikea Lawsuit Moves Forward

Click here to read the full article. Ikea’s North American unit will have to confront claims by an in-store product location technology provider that its mobile app and website infringe on four of its patents, a Wisconsin federal judge ordered Friday. Last June, Innovaport LLC sued the Swedish furniture and home goods company for patent infringement related to various features within its technology. Ikea North America Services has denied all the plaintiff’s allegations. The recent order denies Ikea’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it’s too early to determine whether the patents cover abstract ideas. Judge Brett H. Ludwig wrote that “Innovaport...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Is Going Hard on Denim

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is beefing up its denim chops after long looking to activewear as its defining draw. Just days after saying it’s now the exclusive seller of Levi’s SilverTab line, the retailer on Friday announced a new arrangement with Buffalo David Bitton, the French-founded, Montreal-based denim brand owned by Iconix International. The two labels will be featured in a back-to-school “denim destination” floor set in 600-plus Kohl’s stores, positioned next to the Sephora shop-in-shops that have proven effective in attracting footfall. Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer Ron Murray described Buffalo David Bitton as the “perfect addition...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Global Denim Works with Students to Find Sustainable Solutions

Mexico’s Global Denim is doing its part to ensure the country’s next generation of designers has a deeper understanding of the denim manufacturing process. The mill recently partnered with Anahuac Mexico Norte University in Mexico City to allow two groups of five fashion design students to create problem-solving, denim-based collections. Each group was asked to design a range of 10 outfits and make four physical looks. The students were prompted to consider sustainability, inclusivity and labor while balancing key trends and “a personal exploration of what motivated them to design.” Students were also given a tour of Global Denim’s facilities in San...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Wolverine Worldwide Plots Sweaty Betty Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. Wolverine Worldwide’s second-quarter revenue grew 12.9 percent to $713.6 million on net income of $124.5 million. The Merrell and Saucony parent said sales were hampered by elevated wholesale channel inventory, foreign exchange rate pressures, and lingering supply chain delays. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates impacted revenue growth by $19 million, or 3 percentage points. In a Nutshell: Wolverine Worldwide cut its revenue guidance for 2022 and now expects revenue to grow approximately 14 percent to 16 percent to $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. Previous guidance called for 15 percent to 18 percent growth, or $2.775 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy