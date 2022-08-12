ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Heat chambers, thermometer pills and chocolate milk: How Phil Sesemann prepared for hot Munich marathon

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATYTk_0hE0WDfI00

As England endures another heatwave, there has been a peculiar sight along the canal path that connects Leeds to Liverpool in recent weeks. Phil Sesemann has been routinely skipping along while completely covered in a long-sleeved tracksuit, hoodie and hat.

But it is this arduous training in such sweltering conditions that has formed a key piece to the puzzle that is marathon training and a shot at glory in the European Championships on Monday.

Blazing times are usually associated when the world’s best runners tackle 26.2 miles in Germany, with Eliud Kipchoge producing his world record (2:01:39) in Berlin four years ago. But blurring leg speed is unlikely to be the deciding factor in Munich in the middle of August. Instead, the medals look to be decided by fierce competition, resilience and who has conjured up and executed the perfect strategy.

Sesemann, the first Briton across the line at the London Marathon last year on debut in 2:12:58, takes on his second career marathon. A late bloomer to the distance and as a professional in the sport, the NHS doctor, 29, is now relishing the opportunity to compete as a full-time athlete . With no stone left unturned on the road to Munich, there will be a whirlwind seven-week turnaround before racing the TCS London Marathon .

“Training has gone well, my fitness is good, so too is fuelling and I’m not carrying any niggles,” Sesemann explains when assessing his chances, before admitting there is some “anxiety” at approaching those chaotic aid stations mid-race.

“If things go my way, I don’t know where I could finish, I could be right up there challenging at the front end, that’s how I look at it. Enjoy the race side of it, which at other marathons, I was targeting a time, this time time is irrelevant, it’s about position.

“I definitely want to be the first Brit, but it’s a team event. I’ll see who’s looking good, follow them, follow moves. So unless somebody does something crazy, I’ll try to get to the front and be there as long as possible.

“Competition is the goal. I’d rather win in 2:20, than finish 10th in 2:10, or even second in 2:10. It’s going to be a strong field, there are guys, top European marathon runners, looking at Munich as the goal of the year. The quality will be high.

“Being involved near the front will be where I get the most out of myself psychologically. It’s risky to sit off and wait for people to drop off, you can pick up and get into a high position, but if you want to see what you’re really capable of, you’ve got to put it on the line and take a risk or two.”

Sesemann will pull on a Great Britain vest for a third time, alongside a six-strong men’s team, which also includes Mohamud Aadan, Luke Caldwell, Ben Connor, Andrew Davies and Andrew Heyes. Representing his country at a major championship was one of Sesemann’s two career goals written down many years ago. The second, to break Chris McGeorge’s Blackheath and Bromley 1,500m record (3:39.41) might be out of reach now, with his best (3:40.93) set four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1929_0hE0WDfI00

Instead, Sesemann has found joy racing a distance more than 28 times longer, embracing the psychological test as much as the physical toll he puts his body through. He knows his ambition will leave him vulnerable when enduring temperatures expected to exceed 25C, but there is excitement after completing a carefully-devised plan with coach Andrew Henderson. From a month at altitude in the idyllic French town of Font Romeu to the grind of running inside a heat chamber at Leeds Beckett University or around Yorkshire in multiple layers, this has not been an ordinary marathon block.

“The training takes a lot out of you and it’s an added stress on the body,” Sesemann explains. “We did a round of testing before Font Romeu, where I took thermometer gastrointestinal pills to track my core body temperature during sessions where there was big heat exposure.

“Then we did testing when I got back and designed the training protocol. I’ve done one run per week in the heat chamber on the treadmill. We’ve got that up to 40C. And on Wednesday I did a run, then jumped into a cryospa, a hot bath. We’re measuring heart rate and temperature constantly, the pre-exposure and post-exposure rate to calculate sweat rate.

“But without the access, I do layered runs with lots of clothes on, it’s just as horrible as it looks and it’s a real strain.”

Recovery is obviously crucial, with Sesemann routinely losing as much as 3kg of water in sweat per hour – in comparison to Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton usually loses 5kg across a 90-minute Grand Prix.

There is a comforting aspect shared among both amateur and elite runners: chocolate milk. It has proven to be Sesemann’s secret ingredient, consuming “litres of the stuff” across torturous 120-mile training weeks.

But with just days remaining, there is now real optimism, with Sesemann, who will race in the Adidas Adios Pro 3 shoes, enjoying remarkable numbers over recent weeks. He recalls a 20x1km session at altitude, run as 1km on, 1km off, which returned average splits of 3:22 and 3:02.9 while holding back. The same session two weeks later back in Leeds then produced approximately 3:14 and 2:53. Another confidence boost quickly arrived when tackling 4x4 miles with one mile float along that familiar cycle path while averaging 4:58 per mile for the entire run.

Monday’s result will largely dictate the effectiveness of what has been an unorthodox period of both training and life in general for Sesemann, which has included sleeping inside an altitude tent each night. But the meticulous approach leaves him content and poised to discover what he is capable of.

“The response has been really good,” Sesemann concludes. “We had a 50 per cent increase in sweat rate in just one week which is really good exposure and has left me as well prepared as possible for Munich. You need to find a balance and not flog yourself with the added stress while training for a marathon. But hopefully we’ve got it right.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great Britain unable to add to cycling medal haul in Munich

Great Britain were unable to add to their track cycling medal haul at the European Championships on Monday as Pfeiffer Georgi and Oliver Wood missed out on omnium podium places.The penultimate day of velodrome action in Munich saw Georgi end up seventh in the women’s event while Wood came eighth in the men’s.Kian Emadi had earlier failed to make the final of the one kilometre time trial, finishing 12th in qualifying.Britain have so far accrued five medals in the track cycling, including Georgi securing elimination race silver and Wood contributing to a team pursuit bronze.Meanwhile, it was announced that Jack...
CYCLING
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Absolutely incredible’: British divers solve 105-year-old mystery

British divers have finally discovered a US shipwreck from World War I that had been missing under the ocean since 1917.A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on 11 August, 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.The USS Jacob Jones was one of six vessels named Tucker-class destroyers, designed by and built for the US Navy before the nation entered World War One.The impressive vessel was the first of the American destroyers ever to be sunk by enemy action - and was torpedoed off the Isles of Scilly in 1917...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Adèle Milloz: World champion ski mountaineer, 26, plunges to her death on Mont Blanc

A world champion ski mountaineer has died while climbing Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Mountain guides confirmed that Adèle Milloz, 26, and her climbing partner, 30, fell to their death on Friday before 6.15pm on the route to Aiguille du Peigne. The climbers were over 10,000ft up, crossing Aiguille du Peigne to Aiguille du Midi. Other mountaineers saw the two fall and called for help. They then stopped their own climb due to shock and were lifted off the mountain. Milloz had grown up in Tignes, in the Alps, and won gold in individual and team sprint ski mountaineering...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan to visit UK in September to attend charity events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK in September. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend charity events during their stay, as well as the One Young World Summit in Manchester. Their travels will also include a trip to Germany, as the pair support organisations "close to their hearts," according to a spokesperson. It will be the first time the couple have returned to the UK since they attended Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations in June.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mayor of London warns of flash flooding risk following dry spell

Sadiq Khan has warned Londoners of the risk of flash flooding in the city as a "huge amount of rain" was expected after a prolonged dry spell. The Mayor of London said on Monday (15 August) that a downpour could lead to flash flooding, with the unusually dry earth potentially causing surface run-off. A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for the UK on Monday, with an amber warning also issued for parts of southwest England.Khan urged Londoners to contact Flood Line and visit the website of local authorities to learn how to "minimise the consequences."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sadiq Khan urges government to treat cost of living crisis as an emergencySeoul inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea hit by heavy rainfallUK approves first Covid-19 booster vaccine to target two variants
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Met Office warns of floods as heatwave ends with heavy thunderstorms

Britain is on high alert for flash flooding as the heatwave gives way to heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain on parched ground. The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain across most of Britain until late on Tuesday, with a small chance that fast-moving water could cause “risk to life”. These dangers will persist in southern England until Wednesday.There was localised flooding in parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset on Monday – the same day as those areas were hit by a hosepipe ban because of the dry summer drought.“There are likely to be more flash...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Chocolate Milk#Munich#Thermometer#Nhs
The Independent

Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League, claims Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes Manchester United are in “special measures” and that they could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League if they do not address their “horror story” recruitment strategy.The former United defender was vocal in his criticism of the club’s owners following a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday.The defeat left Erik Ten Hag’s side bottom of the table after the Dutchman lost his first competitive game in charge a week earlier at home to Brighton.Neville spoke out about what he considered to be poor ownership of the club from the Glazer family and on Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo will not receive ‘another chance’ in F1 if he leaves McLaren, predicts Ralf Schumacher

Daniel Ricciardo won’t get another chance in Formula 1 should he not stay at McLaren next season, predicts former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher. Ricciardo has a contract at McLaren until the end of 2023 and put speculation over his future seemingly to bed last month when he insisted he wanted to see out his deal despite struggling this season. But McLaren have been heavily linked with Alpine test driver Oscar Piastri since the start of the summer break, with the 2021 F2 champion insisting he won’t be driving for Alpine next season despite the team announcing him as their...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

London's Heathrow Airport extends passenger cap to October

London's Heathrow Airport said Monday it will extend its cap on daily passenger numbers until the end of October as part of its efforts to cope with soaring demand for air travel amid staffing shortages. The airport, one of Europe's busiest, said a maximum of 100,000 travelers can depart each day until Oct. 29. The daily cap was initially expected to be lifted on Sept. 11.Heathrow imposed the temporary limit in July and told airlines to stop selling tickets during the peak summer travel season, saying the expected passenger traffic was more than airport ground staff could handle. The...
WORLD
The Independent

UK weather: Thunderstorms and downpours as rain finally arrives after extreme heatwave

The UK has been hit by thunderstorms and showers in the immediate aftermath of the scorching heatwave. Downpours were seen, including in London and southwest England, after the country experienced days of sweltering temperatures and dry weather while a number of areas were in the throes of a drought. Intense rain was forecast straight after the heatwave, when temperatures peaked in the mid-30Cs for days in a row. A thunderstorm weather warning is also in place across much of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, as well as southern England on Wednesday.But while the downpours may bring relief from...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said Monday that they will “visit with several charities close to their hearts" in the U.K. and Germany.Harry and Meghan will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from across the world. Meghan is expected to give the keynote address at the opening ceremony....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Thunder, lightning and floods predicted over the next few days

Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the UK.The Met Office has implemented the warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.Heavy rain 🌧️Thunderstorms ⛈️And a little cooler 🌡️Here is Mondays 4cast...👇 pic.twitter.com/AOMRRB7cwX— Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022The south west and south east of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy