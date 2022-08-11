Free health services available at State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health and other healthcare providers will be offering a series of healthcare services at the Illinois State Fair to help protect fairgoers against COVID-19 and other diseases.
IDPH is partnering with healthcare stakeholders to provide various health services, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests, required oral/dental health exams for children, HIV and STD screenings and physical exams. These services will be held at the following locations, dates and times:
COVID-19 vaccination and testing
- Provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health
- IDPH booth in the Illinois Building
- Aug. 12-21
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- First, second and booster shots available using Pfizer, Moderna and Jonson & Johnson vaccines, including pediatric doses for children as young as six months
- Insurance information is not required, but may be requested if available
Oral/dental health exams
- Provided by the Illinois State Dental Society
- Illinois Building
- Aug. 17 and 18
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Required for children entering kindergarten, 2nd, 6th and 9th grade
Oral health education sessions
- Provided by the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine
- Illinois Building
- Aug. 16 and 18
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HIV, Hepatitis C and other STD screenings
- Provided by Fifth Street Renaissance
- IDPH booth in the Illinois Building
- Aug. 12-15 and Aug. 19-21
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Physical exams
- Provided by Mobile Care Chicago
- Outside the Illinois Building
- Aug. 12 and 13
- Will include physicals and immunizations, including for children six months to 18 years of age whose parents or guardians are present
Public health officials stressed that the most important step people can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 is to remain up to date on vaccinations and booster shots. Vaccines are available for children as young as six months and a second booster shot is recommended for those over 50 or over 12 with compromised immune systems four months after their first booster shot.
