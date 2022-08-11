ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-12-2022 to 8-14-2022]

Okay folks… time to activate that weekend mindset. This August 12-14 in Los Angeles, catch a free roller skating party at the Santa Monica Pier, Amazon’s FYC Fest, a Brew at the Zoo, Getty 25 in Crenshaw, the Nisei Week opening parade in Little Tokyo, Silents Under the Stars at Paramount Ranch, Rethinking Essential at MOLAA, Nathaniel Rateliff at The Bowl, and MUCH more. Your to-do list starts below!
theavtimes.com

More live concert performances announced for AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival

LANCASTER – Grammy award-winning rock band Train and three beloved Hispanic bands have joined the live concert lineup for the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, taking place Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. Train will take the stage on opening night, Friday, Sept. 23. The multi-platinum rockers from San...
familydestinationsguide.com

20 Best Restaurants in Hollywood, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Hollywood is a world-famous neighborhood in the gorgeous city of Los Angeles, California. This tourist hotspot holds an endless array of outstanding eateries, perfect for the ultimate culinary tour with your travel buddies. Here, you can find a refined eatery offering a sophisticated experience, places with full-service bars, bistros boasting...
Secret LA

Roller Skate And Sip On Cocktails At This Free Disco Rink Pop-Up On SaMo Pier

Start your weekend off right with a free roller-rink disco party right over the sea! From Friday through Sunday, Benefit Cosmetics is hosting the ultimate roller disco party at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Skate rentals and one-hour sessions are free with RSVP. Put on your best disco outfit and get ready to groove along to their perfectly curated music. The fun doesn’t stop there though! To really set the vibe, Klarna is hooking up guests with a FREE cocktail. All you’ll have to do is download the app and show the bartender to redeem it. Benefit’s Gimme Pink Roller Rink event is in celebration of their newest brow product—Gimme Brow & Volumizing Pencil. In honor of this, guests will also have exclusive access to their makeup brow bar to receive the most flawless brows. It’s bound to be a weekend filled with skate grooving, beauty, and sipping! Cheers to that. Friday, Aug. 12:
Canyon News

Hollywood Resident Sues School District For Class Project

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman is suing the Board of Education and Los Angeles Unified School district on behalf of her daughter for allegedly causing her daughter emotional distress from what was reported to be a culturally insensitive school project. The civil rights suit was brought about Wednesday, August 10. Rashunda...
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
L.A. Weekly

Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, Reynold Lester, Nathesha Lewis and Lynette Noble Dead, Nicole Linton Arrested after Speeding Crash on La Brea Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

5 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Slauson Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m., officers received dispatch calls near the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue. Per reports, a Mercedes-Benz driven by 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton ran a red light at an extremely high rate of speed. As a result, Linton slammed into six vehicles near a gas station at the intersection.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

California school district sued over slave cotton field

A cotton field planted at a Hollywood school to teach students about the horrors of slavery caused emotional distress to a Black woman’s child, according to a lawsuit seeking damages in California. Rashunda Pitts says her daughter has been traumatized by the episode, according to the Los Angeles lawsuit,...
2urbangirls.com

ABC revokes license of Bottom’s Up Tavern in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif.- The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the liquor license of the Bottom’s Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard in Long Beach. Alcohol sales are immediately prohibited. ABC agents opened an investigation following a fatal crash on March 1 that took...
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
Antelope Valley Press

Classic car will be available at giveaway

LANCASTER — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lost Angels Children’s Project will give away a classic automobile, on Sept. 3, at the 19th annual Ventura Nationals Custom Car and Motorcycle Show. This year, the students have been grinding, cutting and planning their 2022 Custom...
CBS LA

Children's Hospital Los Angeles looking for professional cuddlers for neonatal ICU

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is looking for volunteer baby coddlers for a new program it is launching. The Koala Corps Initiative is a new volunteer program at CHLA that is looking to provide critical love and care to babies in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There's no question that at any given hospital, the neonatal ICU has babies in need of medical car. But babies also need love and comfort and unfortunately some may not have parents available. "It was really hard as a parent to try to be bedside 100 percent of the time and sometimes we would miss," Dan Granger told CBSLA...
