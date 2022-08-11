ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Society
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Arkansas Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Health
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas students head back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas MLK Commission hosts Back to School Bash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-school events have been popping up everywhere, and organizers are hopeful they'll provide parents some relief when it comes to spending money on school supplies. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway tour where organizers gave away thousands of school...
ARKANSAS STATE
#Fever
5newsonline.com

List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Year of the tiger: Arkansas zoo announces birth of three cubs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Chinese zodiac, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. An Arkansas zoo celebrated that in a big way, announcing the birth of three tiger cubs. In a news release issued Saturday, the Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of the three Malayan tiger cubs to Asmara, an 8-year-old tiger born at the zoo. Asmara gave birth in an indoor den created by zoo staff members, and she will tend to her cubs in that enclosure, KARK-TV reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge

For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Little Rock local news

