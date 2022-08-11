Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray’s Record In The Legislature Has Been Abysmal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most critical political races in Wyoming this year is that of Secretary of State. Not only does the Secretary of State oversee Wyoming’s election security but is also Wyoming’s de facto lieutenant governor – a heartbeat away from the Governor’s office. Wyoming deserves someone who will take election integrity seriously and someone who has the education, demeanor, and proven ability to get things done.
The Wyoming Republican Primary Election Will Be Interesting
Liz Cheney is hoping to retain her seat in Congress. Wyoming Mountain Scene(Image is author's) Wyoming is one of several states which only has one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although every state has two Senators, the number of House members is determined by the population of the state. Because of their lower population, Wyoming has Liz Cheney as its lone House member.
cowboystatedaily.com
28 Grizzlies Killed So Far This Year In Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A total of 28 grizzly bears have died, been found dead or been killed in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far this year. That includes 17 in Wyoming outside of Yellowstone National Park; 11 were killed by wildlife management agents after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Wyoming is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was May 27, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
cowboystatedaily.com
Only Ketamine Clinic in Wyoming Helps Residents with Chronic Pain and Mental Health
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents may not know it, but they might have more options to treat mental health problems than they realize. A drug used as an anesthetic on battlefields is now being used to fight another battle, one which is claiming more Wyoming lives per capita than in any other state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
ksl.com
Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?
SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
Antelope Valley Press
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed, Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in the Wind River Mountains by Dave Bell of Pinedale. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
oilcity.news
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting security and the Wyoming primaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the voting season heats up, many may ask about where and how to vote, but others are asking if their votes are secure and counted. Voter security has found itself under the spotlight in recent times. The need to verify voters is a real focus.
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Map: Monday, August 15, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $4.05, is down 1 cents from our last report of $4.06 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up, 49 cents per gallon from one year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/5/22 – 8/12/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Jousting With David Iverson
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When two talking heads get together, one can expect a lot of….well, talk. That’s precisely what happened when David Iverson, host of the Cowboy State Politics podcast, invited me to debate him on his program. We talked a lot.
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
Comments / 0